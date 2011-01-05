NAMM 2011: Mapex unveils back-supported drum throne

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Mapex Drums is giving drummers a different kind of support - a new drum throne with an adjustable backrest for maximum comfort behind the drum kit.

Fitted with four legs instead of the traditional three for additional strength and durability, the Mapex drum throne is truly designed for you to set it and forget it.

"For longer gigs, the back support becomes indispensible," said Joe Hibbs, Product Manager for Mapex Drums. "But even if you are playing for twenty minutes at a time, this new throne goes a long way toward helping drummers use better posture when they are playing."

Mapex has made it easier to "dial in" the correct settings for the throne, using a threaded height adjustment for the seat and a height/depth adjustment for the backrest. For those wanting the classic look for their throne, the backrest can be removed completely in one easy step.

And drummers looking for a premium throne will not have to pay a premium price.

"You won't find another quality back supported drum throne at this price," said Hibbs. "Drummers should be able to play comfortably, regardless of budget."

Two models are available, saddle seat [T775] and round thick cushioned seat [T770].

