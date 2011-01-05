NAMM 2011: Mapex launches Raptor direct drive bass drum pedal

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Mapex Drums introduces the Raptor direct drive drum pedal. Combining the best features of each assembly, the durable steel linkage has the accuracy of a direct drive while maintaining the classic feel of a chain drive.

"The Direct Drive Raptor is the only pedal that mixes the appeal of a direct drive with the feel of a chain drive," says Joe Hibbs, Product Manager for Mapex.

"We have incorporated many of the key features from our popular Falcon pedal into the new Raptor pedal, including a beater with interchangeable weights, smaller pedal footprint, and floating spring assembly."

The new Raptor pedal is available now in a Single Pedal (P900), and Double Pedal (P900-TW) and includes a foot pedal bag.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Mapex Drums

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter