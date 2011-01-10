NAMM 2011: Fender introduces Road Worn Player Series guitars

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Fender's popular Road Worn Series instruments struck a chord with guitarists with their aged, well-played look and feel. Now the new Road Worn Player Series takes the experience a step further with hotter pickups for smoldering, gritty tone; flatter fingerboards for smooth, effortless bends; and lightly aged finished treatments that make the three new guitars feel immediately comfortable and familiar. And all are designed to be broken in without breaking the bank.

All three new Road Worn Player Series guitars - Road Worn Player Series Stratocaster, Road Worn Player Series Stratocaster HSS and Road Worn Player Series Telecaster - feature an alder body with a lightly worn lacquer finish, modern 'C'-shaped maple neck with a lightly worn urethane finish, three-ply pickguard, aged knobs and switch tip, and deluxe gig bag.

The Road Worn Player Series Stratocaster (From £1018.80, click image to enlarge) has a maple fretboard with 9.5-inch radius and medium jumbo frets, Texas Special single-coil pickups, five-way switching, and vintage-style synchronised vibrato bridge. Available in Olympic White and 2-Tone Sunburst (pictured).

The Road Worn Player Series Stratocaster HSS (£1018.80, click image to enlarge) has a rosewood fretboard with 9.5-inch radius and medium jumbo frets, Texas Special neck and middle pickups, Seymour Duncan Pearly Gates humbucking bridge pickup, five-way switching, and vintage-style synchronised vibrato bridge. Available in Candy Apple Red and Inca Silver (pictured).

The Road Worn Player Series Telecaster (£1018.80, click image to enlarge) has a maple fretboard with 9.5-inch radius and medium jumbo frets, Tex Mex single-coil bridge pickup and Seymour Duncan '59 humbucking neck pickup, three-way switching, and Road Worn six-saddle strings-through-body bridge. Available in Candy Apple Red and Black (pictured).

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Fender

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: viaTwitter, Facebookand YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter