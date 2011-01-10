NAMM 2011: Squier introduces new Vintage Modified Instruments

The new for 2011 Vintage Modified Jazzmaster and Jaguar HH

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Squier is proud to introduce a trio of new Vintage Modified series instruments for 2011 - two guitars and a bass - that deliver time-honored vibe and great Squier look, sound, feel and value.

With its offset waist and contoured body, the new Vintage Modified Jazzmaster (£334.80) guitar honors its famous Fender forerunner, with a few hot-rodded touches included. Custom Duncan Designed pickups with vintage tone (neck) and higher output (bridge) produce tones ranging from glassy smooth to jangly rocking rhythm crunch.

Other features include a comfortable one-piece maple neck, '62 Jazz Bass stacked concentric volume/tone controls, distinctive top-loading hard-tail bridge and vintage-style tuners.

The Vintage Modified Jaguar HH (£334.80) guitar offers many of the same features found on the Vintage Modified Jazzmaster, including the offset waist and contoured body, '62 Jazz Bass stacked concentric volume/tone controls, distinctive top-loading hard-tail bridge and vintage-style tuners.

Its special features include a 24-inch scale fast action maple neck with rosewood fretboard, dual Duncan Designed humbucking pickups, and a three-position toggle pickup switch on the upper horn.

Squier's all-new Vintage Modified Jazz Bass (£298.80) and Vintage Modified Jazz Bass Left Handed (£298.80) guitars feature the time-honored offset-waist body and ultra-slim fast-action neck that the model is famous for. Modern hot-rod touches include a pair of Duncan Designed JB101 single-coil Jazz Bass pickups.

Other features include basswood body with Three-Color Sunburst polyester finish, 'C'-shaped maple neck, 9.5-inch radius rosewood fretboard with medium jumbo frets, three-ply tortoiseshell pickguard, standard four-saddle bridge and chrome hardware.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Squier



Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter