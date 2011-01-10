More

NAMM 2011: Squier introduces new Vintage Modified Instruments

By

The new for 2011 Vintage Modified Jazzmaster and Jaguar HH
The new for 2011 Vintage Modified Jazzmaster and Jaguar HH

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Squier is proud to introduce a trio of new Vintage Modified series instruments for 2011 - two guitars and a bass - that deliver time-honored vibe and great Squier look, sound, feel and value.

With its offset waist and contoured body, the new Vintage Modified Jazzmaster (£334.80) guitar honors its famous Fender forerunner, with a few hot-rodded touches included. Custom Duncan Designed pickups with vintage tone (neck) and higher output (bridge) produce tones ranging from glassy smooth to jangly rocking rhythm crunch.

Other features include a comfortable one-piece maple neck, '62 Jazz Bass stacked concentric volume/tone controls, distinctive top-loading hard-tail bridge and vintage-style tuners.

The Vintage Modified Jaguar HH (£334.80) guitar offers many of the same features found on the Vintage Modified Jazzmaster, including the offset waist and contoured body, '62 Jazz Bass stacked concentric volume/tone controls, distinctive top-loading hard-tail bridge and vintage-style tuners.

Its special features include a 24-inch scale fast action maple neck with rosewood fretboard, dual Duncan Designed humbucking pickups, and a three-position toggle pickup switch on the upper horn.

Squier's all-new Vintage Modified Jazz Bass (£298.80) and Vintage Modified Jazz Bass Left Handed (£298.80) guitars feature the time-honored offset-waist body and ultra-slim fast-action neck that the model is famous for. Modern hot-rod touches include a pair of Duncan Designed JB101 single-coil Jazz Bass pickups.

Other features include basswood body with Three-Color Sunburst polyester finish, 'C'-shaped maple neck, 9.5-inch radius rosewood fretboard with medium jumbo frets, three-ply tortoiseshell pickguard, standard four-saddle bridge and chrome hardware.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Squier

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter