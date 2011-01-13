More

NAMM 2011: Fender '65 Deluxe Reverb FSR unveiled

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: The '65 Deluxe Reverb is one of our most popular reissue amps, delivering classic Fender tube tone for the discerning guitarist. Its 22-watt 1x12" configuration is perfect for stage and studio alike.

A special FSR (Factory Special Run) model is being produced for January 2011 in striking Wine Red vinyl covering with Wheat grille cloth.

We've fitted it with a Jensen® P-12Q speaker, which includes the vintage-style "bell" cover over an alnico magnet.

This speaker, borrowed from our tweed '57 Deluxe™, has a warm crunchy tone that's easily overdriven for classic blues and rock 'n' roll styles.

Fender 65 deluxe reverb fsr in red wine

SPECIFICATIONS

Speaker: 12", 40 watt Jensen P-12Q

Impedance: 8 Ohm

Output Power: 22 Watts into 8 Ohms

Preamp Tubes: 4 x 12AX7, 2 X 12AT7

Power Tubes: 2 x 6V6

Rectifier: 5AR4 Rectifier Tube

Inputs: 4 Inputs (2 per Channel)

Channels: Two Channels (Normal and Vibrato)

Controls: Normal Channel: Volume, Treble, Bass. Vibrato Channel: Volume, Treble, Bass, Reverb. Vibrato: Speed, Intensity

Auxillary Input: 1/4" Footswitch Jack

Speaker Jack: External Speaker Jack

Height: 17.5" (44.5 cm)

Width: 24.5" (62.2 cm)

Depth: 9.5" (24.13 cm)

Weight: 42 lbs. (19.05 kg)

Footswitch: Uses 2-Button Footswitch p/n 0994058000

Cover: Optional Amp Cover Available

Unique Features: Tube Driven Spring Reverb, Tube Vibrato, 2-Button footswitch, Baltic Birch Plywood Cabinet

