NAMM 2011: Blackstar Amplification extends Series One range

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: The award-winning Series One range has quickly become established as the ultimate in professional valve amps. Following endless requests from the market we are proud to announce the introduction of three new heads, a 2x12" cabinet, a standard-sized 4x12" cabinet and a 4x8" cabinet to the range.

S1-50 Head

The S1-50 is a 50W version of the S1-100 and shares all the same features and versatility.

50 Watt valve head with DPR 3 x ECC83, 1 x ECC82, 2 x EL34 valves 2 channels and 4 modes (footswitchable) Clean channel with Warm (Plexi) and Bright (Class A) modes Overdrive channel with Crunch and Super Crunch modes ISF-equipped tone controls Presence and Resonance controls Master Volume Series effects loop MIDI switching Speaker-emulated output

S1-104EL34 & S1-1046L6 Heads

The S1-104 is a four-channel 100W valve head, and shares the same feature set as the S1-200. It is available in two versions - EL34 and 6L6. The EL34 model has the same style and voicing as the S1-100, while the 6L6 version has a new look and is voiced to appeal to the modern high-gain metal player.

100 Watt valve head with DPR 3 x ECC83, 1 x ECC82, 4 x EL34 or 4 x 6L6 power valves 4 channels (footswitchable) Clean channel with Warm (Plexi) and Bright (Class A) modes Crunch channel with Crunch and Super Crunch modes Two overdrive channels with high and low output damping Two ISF-equipped tone controls Presence and Resonance controls Master Volume Series effects loop MIDI switching Speaker-emulated output

S1-212 Cabinet

The S1-212 is a 2x12" cabinet perfect for use as an extension cabinet for the S1-45 combo or as a compact cab for use with a Series One head. Loaded with Celestion custom-designed Neo 12˝ speakers, it has excellent tone and focus.

140W/8 ohm 2x12˝ extension cabinet Switchable mono/stereo Finger-jointed birch plywood construction Heavy-gauge wire Celestion custom-designed Neo 12˝ speakers

S1-412PRO A/B Cabinets

The S1-412PRO cabinets are standard '1960' size and are built using a false/fixed baffle construction for a more balanced mid range response. When combined with a new 8 ohm Vintage 30 speaker exclusively developed for Blackstar, you get a 4x12" with tone and projection unlike any other in its class.

240W/8 ohm angled or straight standard-sized 4x12˝ extension cabinets Switchable mono/stereo Finger-jointed birch plywood construction Special baffle for construction for more balanced mid-range response Heavy-gauge wire Custom-voiced 8 ohm Celestion Vintage 30 speakers

HT-408 Cabinet

This 4x8" cabinet combines all the coolness of a 4x12" speaker cab into a compact format perfectly matched to the HT-1RH valve head. The awesome projection and tone from this small cab are unbelievable - it's not a toy!

60W/8 ohm 4x8" mono extension cabinet

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Blackstar Amplification

