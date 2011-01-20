NAMM 2011: Hayden unveils MoFo 55 and 100 heads and 1x12 combo

Image 1 of 3 Hayden MoFo 100 head Hayden MoFo 100 head Image 2 of 3 Hayden MoFo 55 head Image 3 of 3 Hayden Mofo 55 combo

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Andy Johns describes it as "one of the best guitar amps I've ever recorded". Praise indeed from the man who's recorded Led Zeppelin, the Stones, Free, Eric Clapton, Joe Satriani and countless others among a veritable who's who of great guitar music.

So perhaps it's no surprise that UK tube amp specialists Hayden arrive at NAMM 2011 with a spring in their step and heat in their valves, armed with new heads and combos to accompany the aforementioned MoFo 30.

The MoFo is an amplifier that looks every bit as sensational as it sounds - a tradition continued by NAMM debutants the MoFo 100 head, and the MoFo 55 head and 1x12 combo. Beside obvious hikes in power, the new MoFos get 2 channels for even more tonal flexibility, while the 100 head also benefits from the addition of reverb fitted ahead of the FX output.

"The MoFo is an amp that drops jaws wherever it's heard," says Hayden Marketing and Artist Relations manager Dan Gooday. "Players as diverse as Jesse Hughes and Dave Catching from the Eagles of Death Metal, and Simon Neil from Biffy Clyro have been quick to make the MoFo 30 part of their rigs on stage and in the studio. So naturally we're excited to extend the range with the new, higher powered amps."

Players on a restricted budget can look forward to Hayden's new HGT amp heads, cabinet and combos, also due for launch at NAMM 2011.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Hayden Amps



