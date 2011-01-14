NAMM 2011: Rivera's Rockcrusher makes its debut

NAMM 2011: Due to be unveiled at this year's NAMM, the all-new Rockcrusher attenuator is built to Rivera's usual high standard, handles 120 watts and features a super heavy-duty stepping switch controlling a reactive load.

Unlike the simple resistive loads used in many attenuators, this means the Rockcrusher responds more like a loudspeaker and doesn't mess with your amp's tone.

The Rockcrusher also features switchable input impedance, EQ controls, and separate balanced and unbalanced line outs, all for £479.

Here's legendary legendary Californian amp designer Paul Rivera Sr. explaining the Rockcrusher's finer points; we hope to review one soon.