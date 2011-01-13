NAMM 2011: Vox unveils AC30C2-RD Limited Vintage Red Edition

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: The AC30C2 tube combo amp - a worldwide favourite - is now available in a limited Vintage Red edition.

From their earliest origins to the present day, Vox has sent numerous custom-colour and limited-colour amplifiers out into the world. Ranging from standard colours such as grey, blue, green, and purple to original colours such as two-tone and tan, this range of variation goes far beyond that of other amp brands.

Each of these models has represented a further enhancement of the superb Vox design and unique look, and has captured the interest of guitarists in every generation. Now, this limited edition Vintage Red AC30C2 follows in the footsteps of the highly desirable AC15C1 Vintage Red model.

With a character that differs from the limited red on Vox amps of recent years, this model projects a weightier and deeper feeling. It's an excellent match for the AC30C2 - and will project a powerful presence in any environment; on stage, in the studio, or at home.

Price: £TBC

Availability: March 2011

Information taken from an official press release. For more, visit Vox

