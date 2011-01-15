NAMM 2011 VIDEO: Yamaha A-Series electro-acoustic demoed

NAMM 2011: Yamaha Guitars has every reason to be excited about their brand-new A-Series of acoustic-electrics. When company Product Manager Armando Vega gave us a private look at one of the models, we knew we were seeing something special.

What Vega showed us was the gorgeous A3M, which features a solid Sitka Spruce top, solid mahogany back and sides, ebony fingerboard and bridge, and a System-63 SRT preamp.

Stunning to look at? You bet. But how does it sound and play? Well, we were in for a rare treat, as finger style phenom Don Alder, who has been winning just about every award a guitarist possibly can of late, gave us a one-on-one demonstration. My oh my, how this guy can play? You might not have Don's command of the instrument (who does?), but with the A-Series of Yamaha guitars, you'll sound truly magnificent.