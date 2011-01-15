NAMM 2011: New Yamaha guitars and basses unveiled

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Launched in 1987, Yamaha's APX range was designed to be the ultimate performance electro-acoustic guitar - combining great on-stage tone thanks to a unique body design and the latest pickup and preamp technology with incredible on-stage comfort.
Joined later by the bigger bodied CPX series, designed to give a fuller, louder unplugged tone and a different look and voice, the combined ranges have defined the benchmark for electro-acoustic for over 20 years.
For 2011, the APX and CPX ranges get a full overhaul with new electronics and updated cosmetics while remaining true to the original design brief - an acoustic guitar that's born to be on-stage.
Classic Tone. Onstage or Backstage.
APX500II
New piezo pickup - improved clarity and dynamic response
New preamp
Yamaha-made
Improved ergonomics
Improved tuner performance
AA battery powered for longer life and better dynamic response
Updated cosmetics
Ivory binding
New black headstock
New truss rod (adjustment from soundhole)
New finishes
Black
Natural
Old Violin Sunburst
Oriental Blue Burst
Dark Red Burst
Vintage White (new)
Red Metallic (new)
APX700II
1-way ART pickupNew preamp (as APX500)
Updated cosmetics
New wood soundhole inlay
New Translucent Black headstock finish
New truss rod (as APX500)
New finishes
Natural
Black
Sandburst
Brown Sunburst (new)
Vintage Sunburst (new)
LH model (Natural)
12-string model (Natural or Black)
APX1000
SRT pickup and preamp
Updated cosmetics
New wood soundhole inlay
New Translucent Black headstock finish
Gold hardware
New trussrod (as APX500/700)
New finishes
Natural
Mocha Black
Crimson Red Burst
Pearl Snow White (new)
CPX500II
New piezo pickup - improved clarity and dynamic response
New preamp
Yamaha-made
Improved ergonomics
Improved tuner performance
AA battery powered for longer life and better dynamic response
Updated cosmetics
Ivory binding
New black headstock
New truss rod (adjustment from soundhole)
New finishes
Black
Natural
Old Violin Sunburst
Oriental Blue Burst
Dark Red Burst
Vintage White (new)
Red Metallic (new)
CPX700II
1-way ART pickupNew preamp (as APX500)
Updated cosmetics
New wood soundhole inlay
New Translucent Black headstock finish
New truss rod (as APX500)
New finishes
Natural
Black
Sandburst
Brown Sunburst (new)
Vintage Sunburst (new)
LH model (Natural)
12-string model (Natural or Black)
CPX1000
SRT pickup and preamp
Updated cosmetics
New wood soundhole inlay
New Translucent Black headstock finish
Gold hardware
New trussrod (as APX500/700)
New finishes
Natural
Mocha Black
Crimson Red Burst
Pearl Snow White (new)
NCX700
When the NX range was launched in 2009, it heralded a new era in nylon-string electro-acoustic guitars combining the most dynamic and natural sounding pickup system available with a choice of body shapes - either NTX, featuring the playability and accessibility of a steel-string acoustic guitar, with the tone of a traditional nylon-string guitar, or NCX; featuring a traditional classical guitar neck profile and body shape.
For 2011, Yamaha are launching the NCX700, making the incredible performance and traditional playability of the NCX guitars available at a more accessible price-point than ever before.
Solid spruce topNato back & sides12th fret neck jointTraditional classical neckCG body shape2-way ART pickup system
SG1820LTD
Following in the footsteps of the classic SG2000, the SG1820 is the Yamaha SG for the 21st century. Redesigned for today's music and today's players, the new SGs feature new body construction designed to give the heavy sounds that today's players demand together with new finishes and totally upgraded, pro-spec hardware.
The new SG1820LTD takes the road-ready spec of the SG1820 and adds a stunning AAAA flame maple top to make a guitar that has knock-out looks to go with its devastating tone and playability.
Limited to 2011 production
Made in Japan
African Mahogany body and neck
AAAA flame maple top
Set-in neck
Rosewood fretboard
Locking Grover machineheads
Tusq nut
Tonepros bridge and tailpiece
Duncan '59 nickel-covered pickups
SKB case
New finishes
Honey Burst
Charcoal Grey
BB424/5X
The latest generation of Yamaha BB basses offers something special - the classic look and vibe of the legendary Yamaha BB mated with the latest construction technology to craft a bass that performs like no other. The BB400 series basses offer the core features of the Super-BB basses, including the new 5-ply laminate neck and 45-degree through-body stringing to make the best-ever BB's more accessible than ever.
New for 2011, BB424X and BB425X models add the new BB scratchplate design to these models making the incredible looks of the Super-BB models available at BB400-series price-points.
Solid alder body
Yamaha custom pickups
5-ply laminated neck
45-degree through-body stringing
Black scratchplate
Metal knobs and control-plate
New finishes
Black
Vintage White
Red Metallic
Old Violin Sunburst
Attitude Limited 3
With Mr Big launching a new album and going back on the road in 2011, Billy Sheehan's incredible Attitude signature bass sees its 21st anniversary, its third major version, and the first major update in 17 years. Built to Billy's exacting requirements, the Attitude Limited 3 features construction details first launched on the incredible Super-BB basses melded together with all-new details to make this the hardest-hitting, highest-performance Yamaha bass to date.
Made in Japan
3-piece spline-jointed body
ARE and IRA Yamaha processes
New 45-degree 5-bolt neck joint
New pickups
New finishes
Black
Baby Blue (new)
BBNE2LTD
Celebrating 30 years of the partnership between Yamaha and bass legend Nathan East, the BBNE2LTD is a limited-edition version of Nathan's signature bass featuring a new finish and an exclusive accessory kit.
Made in Japan
BBNE2 spec
5-string
through-neck
Exclusive colour
Pewter/black nickel hardware
Limited Edition Accessory kit
Leather strap
Photo book
Picks
Signed Nathan East 'hand stamp'
Hand-signed backpanel
Limited to 50pcs worldwide
