NAMM 2011: New Yamaha guitars and basses unveiled

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Launched in 1987, Yamaha's APX range was designed to be the ultimate performance electro-acoustic guitar - combining great on-stage tone thanks to a unique body design and the latest pickup and preamp technology with incredible on-stage comfort.

Joined later by the bigger bodied CPX series, designed to give a fuller, louder unplugged tone and a different look and voice, the combined ranges have defined the benchmark for electro-acoustic for over 20 years.

Read more: Yamaha LLX26C AREII

For 2011, the APX and CPX ranges get a full overhaul with new electronics and updated cosmetics while remaining true to the original design brief - an acoustic guitar that's born to be on-stage.

Classic Tone. Onstage or Backstage.

APX500II

Yamaha apx500ii

New piezo pickup - improved clarity and dynamic response

New preamp

Yamaha-made

Improved ergonomics

Improved tuner performance

AA battery powered for longer life and better dynamic response

Updated cosmetics

Ivory binding

New black headstock

New truss rod (adjustment from soundhole)

New finishes

Black

Natural

Old Violin Sunburst

Oriental Blue Burst

Dark Red Burst

Vintage White (new)

Red Metallic (new)

APX700II

Yamaha apx700ii

1-way ART pickupNew preamp (as APX500)

Updated cosmetics

New wood soundhole inlay

New Translucent Black headstock finish

New truss rod (as APX500)

New finishes

Natural

Black

Sandburst

Brown Sunburst (new)

Vintage Sunburst (new)

LH model (Natural)

12-string model (Natural or Black)

APX1000

Yamaha apx1000

SRT pickup and preamp

Updated cosmetics

New wood soundhole inlay

New Translucent Black headstock finish

Gold hardware

New trussrod (as APX500/700)

New finishes

Natural

Mocha Black

Crimson Red Burst

Pearl Snow White (new)

CPX500II

Yamaha cpx500ii

New piezo pickup - improved clarity and dynamic response

New preamp

Yamaha-made

Improved ergonomics

Improved tuner performance

AA battery powered for longer life and better dynamic response

Updated cosmetics

Ivory binding

New black headstock

New truss rod (adjustment from soundhole)

New finishes

Black

Natural

Old Violin Sunburst

Oriental Blue Burst

Dark Red Burst

Vintage White (new)

Red Metallic (new)

CPX700II

Yamaha cpxii

1-way ART pickupNew preamp (as APX500)

Updated cosmetics

New wood soundhole inlay

New Translucent Black headstock finish

New truss rod (as APX500)

New finishes

Natural

Black

Sandburst

Brown Sunburst (new)

Vintage Sunburst (new)

LH model (Natural)

12-string model (Natural or Black)

CPX1000

Yamaha cpx1000

SRT pickup and preamp

Updated cosmetics

New wood soundhole inlay

New Translucent Black headstock finish

Gold hardware

New trussrod (as APX500/700)

New finishes

Natural

Mocha Black

Crimson Red Burst

Pearl Snow White (new)

NCX700

Yamaha ncx700

When the NX range was launched in 2009, it heralded a new era in nylon-string electro-acoustic guitars combining the most dynamic and natural sounding pickup system available with a choice of body shapes - either NTX, featuring the playability and accessibility of a steel-string acoustic guitar, with the tone of a traditional nylon-string guitar, or NCX; featuring a traditional classical guitar neck profile and body shape.

For 2011, Yamaha are launching the NCX700, making the incredible performance and traditional playability of the NCX guitars available at a more accessible price-point than ever before.

Solid spruce topNato back & sides12th fret neck jointTraditional classical neckCG body shape2-way ART pickup system

SG1820LTD

Yamaha sg1820ltd

Following in the footsteps of the classic SG2000, the SG1820 is the Yamaha SG for the 21st century. Redesigned for today's music and today's players, the new SGs feature new body construction designed to give the heavy sounds that today's players demand together with new finishes and totally upgraded, pro-spec hardware.

The new SG1820LTD takes the road-ready spec of the SG1820 and adds a stunning AAAA flame maple top to make a guitar that has knock-out looks to go with its devastating tone and playability.

Limited to 2011 production

Made in Japan

African Mahogany body and neck

AAAA flame maple top

Set-in neck

Rosewood fretboard

Locking Grover machineheads

Tusq nut

Tonepros bridge and tailpiece

Duncan '59 nickel-covered pickups

SKB case

New finishes

Honey Burst

Charcoal Grey

BB424/5X

Yamaha bb424/5x

The latest generation of Yamaha BB basses offers something special - the classic look and vibe of the legendary Yamaha BB mated with the latest construction technology to craft a bass that performs like no other. The BB400 series basses offer the core features of the Super-BB basses, including the new 5-ply laminate neck and 45-degree through-body stringing to make the best-ever BB's more accessible than ever.

New for 2011, BB424X and BB425X models add the new BB scratchplate design to these models making the incredible looks of the Super-BB models available at BB400-series price-points.

Solid alder body

Yamaha custom pickups

5-ply laminated neck

45-degree through-body stringing

Black scratchplate

Metal knobs and control-plate

New finishes

Black

Vintage White

Red Metallic

Old Violin Sunburst

Attitude Limited 3

Yamaha attitude limited 3

With Mr Big launching a new album and going back on the road in 2011, Billy Sheehan's incredible Attitude signature bass sees its 21st anniversary, its third major version, and the first major update in 17 years. Built to Billy's exacting requirements, the Attitude Limited 3 features construction details first launched on the incredible Super-BB basses melded together with all-new details to make this the hardest-hitting, highest-performance Yamaha bass to date.

Made in Japan

3-piece spline-jointed body

ARE and IRA Yamaha processes

New 45-degree 5-bolt neck joint

New pickups

New finishes

Black

Baby Blue (new)

BBNE2LTD

Yamaha bbne2ltd

Celebrating 30 years of the partnership between Yamaha and bass legend Nathan East, the BBNE2LTD is a limited-edition version of Nathan's signature bass featuring a new finish and an exclusive accessory kit.

Made in Japan

BBNE2 spec

5-string

through-neck

Exclusive colour

Pewter/black nickel hardware

Limited Edition Accessory kit

Leather strap

Photo book

Picks

Signed Nathan East 'hand stamp'

Hand-signed backpanel

Limited to 50pcs worldwide

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Yamaha



Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter