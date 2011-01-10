NAMM 2011: Fender updates Classic Design Series acoustic guitars

Image 1 of 2 Fender Classic Design Series acoustic guitars Image 2 of 2 Fender CD-220SCE dreadnought Fender Classic Design Series acoustic guitars

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Fender Acoustics proudly introduces new and improved Classic Design series acoustic guitar models for 2011, with more than a dozen instruments receiving significant structural and cosmetic refinements that enhance their elegant look, sturdy build and full, resonant sound.

Exotic-wood CD-220SCE dreadnought

Fender's exotic-wood CD-220SCE dreadnought guitar is available in two beautiful forms, with ovangkol (a heavy West African wood) back and sides or ash burl back and sides; both with a natural-finish solid spruce top.

Upgraded features are a new tortoiseshell pickguard and abalone rosette design, new compensated rosewood bridge design, black bridge pins with abalone dots, mother-of-pearl Fender logo headstock inlay and smaller (3 mm) dot fingerboard inlays.

Standard features include scalloped X bracing, back center stripe mosaic inlay, 20-fret rosewood fingerboard, dual-action truss rod, gold hardware and Fishman Presys pickup system with active onboard preamp, tuner, volume/tone controls and low-battery indicator light.

Solid spruce top acoustics

Acoustic models with solid spruce tops now feature a tortoiseshell pickguard with a new shape, a new mother-of-pearl rosette design, a new bridge shape with aged bridge pins, smaller fretboard inlays (3 mm) and a mother-of-pearl Fender logo headstock inlay.

These instruments include the CD-280S, CD-280SCE, CD-140S and CD-140SCE dreadnought acoustics; the CJ-290SCE jumbo cutaway acoustic; the CA-360SCE auditorium cutaway acoustic; and the CD-160SE 12-string acoustic.

Laminate-top dreadnought acoustics

Laminate-top dreadnought acoustic models have also received significant upgrades, now featuring a black pickguard with a new shape, a new mother-of-pearl acrylic rosette design, a new bridge shape, white bridge pins with black dots, and smaller fretboard inlays (3 mm).

These instruments include the CD-100 (and left-handed model), CD-100CE cutaway (and left-handed model), CD-110CE cutaway, CD-100 12-String, CD-60 and CD-60CE cutaway models.

