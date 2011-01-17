NAMM 2011: Martin Guitar expands Performing Artist Series

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: At last January's NAMM Show, C. F. Martin & Co. introduced its "Performing Artist Series" with three new acoustic/electric guitars, and it quickly became the company's fastest-growing product line. Martin Guitar is following this up at NAMM Show 2011, where it is launching three brand new PA4 Gloss-Top models - the company's most affordable yet.

Along with these new models, Martin Guitar is showcasing the five new PA models it announced this past October - all for the first time at NAMM. Additionally, the company is making a limited edition of 25 new GPC-42E Amazon Rosewood acoustic/electric instruments available to dealers exclusively at the show.

Read more: Martin Reimagined OM-28

"Our growing Performing Artist Series has met the demand within the marketplace for high-quality, affordable, acoustic/electric guitars ideal for musicians in all settings, from recording in a home studios to performing on stage at a large arena," said company Chairman and CEO Chris Martin IV.

"For decades, we have been dedicated to finding the best combination of the best in modern amplification with our historically top-of-the-line craftsmanship, and the amazing success of this series - driving our acoustic/electric sales, which grew 58% in 2010 compared with 2009 - shows that the hard work of our team is paying off. I am excited about these new products, as well as what will come next."

According to MI SalesTrak® data, acoustic/electrics made up 37% of the acoustic guitar market in 2010, up from 31% in 2005 (based on unit sales, January through November of each year). As the industry trends towards acoustic/electrics, Martin Guitar continues to add to this popular product line, with three new cutaway models - Dreadnought (DCPA4), Grand Performance (GPCPA4), and Orchestra Model (OMCPA4).

New PA4 Models

Like their rosewood PA1, PA2 and PA3 predecessors, the DCPA4, GPCPA4 and OMCPA4 are constructed with solid tonewoods. The back and sides are matched from African sapele, similar in appearance and tone to mahogany. Bookmatched Sitka spruce soundboards utilize Martin's Hybrid "A-Frame" scalloped bracing.

Each of the new models features the slim, more parallel taper at the 12th fret, allowing for a more comfortable playing width up the neck. The bridge spacing is also modified to 2 3/16" - splitting the difference between Martin's two traditional spacings.

Along with the look, feel and enhanced performance of our existing Performing Artist Series models, these fresh additions also feature the new, simplified Fishman F1 Analog electronics system.

GPC-42E Amazon Rosewood

The GPC-42E Amazon Rosewood limited edition features solid back and sides crafted of bookmatched Amazon rosewood, a close relative of Brazilian rosewood both in looks and sound. Its tone is complex, resonant and powerful - a perfect match for the scallop-braced Adirondack red spruce top - prized for its big, open bass voice.

This is the first Performing Artist guitar to include a dovetailed neck to body joint. Colorful heart abalone pearl adorns the top in the elegant 42 style. The ebony fingerboard is bound in ivoroid and inlaid with Martin's Golden Era/Style 45 snowflake pattern.

The alternative flower pot inlay graces the headstock, and the guitar comes equipped with Fishman® F1 Aura®, featuring the stunning realism of award-winning Aura Acoustic Imaging technology in a distinctive and easy-to-use onboard preamp system.

A Limited Lifetime Warranty covers all "Performing Artist Series" models purchased from authorised Martin dealers in the U.S. and Canada. To protect your investment, each guitar includes a brown hardshell case.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Martin Guitar

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter