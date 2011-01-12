NAMM 2011: JHS announces V100AFD Paradise

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: New for 2011 is an addition to the immensely popular Vintage V100 range, the Vintage V100AFD Paradise.
Featuring a solid mahogany single cutaway body with a genuine carved maple cap and flame maple veneer top, the V100AFD Paradise comes with single ply ivory coloured binding and a cherry red back.
With its mahogany set neck and rosewood fingerboard, this is a guitar that looks just as amazing as it sounds. The Paradise comes with a pair of WVHZ Wilkinson Zebra pickups that provide a seismic punch of chunky rocking tones.
As well as the Wilkinson tuners and bridge (a Vintage standard), the Paradise includes a set of chrome straplocks - ideal for those momentswhen you want to scale the PA stack without your guitar ending up in bits.
Information taken from official press release, for more visit JHS
