NAMM 2011: JHS announces V100AFD Paradise

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: New for 2011 is an addition to the immensely popular Vintage V100 range, the Vintage V100AFD Paradise.

Featuring a solid mahogany single cutaway body with a genuine carved maple cap and flame maple veneer top, the V100AFD Paradise comes with single ply ivory coloured binding and a cherry red back.

Read more: Sigma BMC 1STE+

With its mahogany set neck and rosewood fingerboard, this is a guitar that looks just as amazing as it sounds. The Paradise comes with a pair of WVHZ Wilkinson Zebra pickups that provide a seismic punch of chunky rocking tones.

As well as the Wilkinson tuners and bridge (a Vintage standard), the Paradise includes a set of chrome straplocks - ideal for those momentswhen you want to scale the PA stack without your guitar ending up in bits.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit JHS

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter