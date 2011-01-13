NAMM 2011: Fender unveils G-DEC 3 Thirty Blues, Metal and Country amps

Fender g-dec 3 thirty blues

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Fender's acclaimed G-Dec 3 Thirty practice amp is now available in three genre-specific FSR (Factory Special Run) versions tailor-made for blues, metal and country guitarists.

Like the standard 30-watt Blackface G-DEC 3 Thirty, all three new FSR models come equipped with 100 presets, a wealth of CD-quality backing tracks, easy computer connectivity and Fender Fuse software for custom configuration. Unlike the standard model, however, each of these three distinctive new amps features a striking cosmetic treatment created especially for its individual musical personality.

Blues

The G-DEC 3 Thirty Blues is a vintage-style amp with a classic Fender look, blonde vinyl covering, oxblood grille cloth and chrome corners that tastefully evoke the early 1960s. Onboard CD-quality backing track loops by dozens of top musicians give a special nod to the blues, with other tracks in various vintage jazz, R&B and soul styles and 100 tone presets appropriate to these styles.

Fender g-dec 3 thirty metal

Metal

The G-DEC 3 Thirty Metal goes horns up for shredders and punks alike, with black hardware and grille cloth and covered in hardcore black-white-gray camo. It features onboard CD-quality backing track loops by members of Hatebreed, Anthrax, Cannibal Corpse, Whitechapel, Sepultura, Bad Religion and others, plus a collection of drums-only metal loops, a few Southern rock tracks thrown in just for fun, and 100 tone presets for shredding.

Fender g-dec 3 thirty country

Country

The G-DEC 3 Thirty Country saddles up with stylish western "cowboy tooled" vinyl covering, wheat grille cloth and chrome corners. Its onboard CD-quality backing track loops by dozens of top musicians give a special nod to classic and modern country, rockabilly, and Americana styles, with 100 tone presets by acclaimed pickers Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, James Burton and more that are ideal sounds for the tracks.

RRP

All three editions are priced at £382.80.

