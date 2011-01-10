NAMM 2011: Fender launches American Special Jazz and Precision basses

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Fender's two new American Special basses deliver the latest in US-built quality and value, with special features including a slim neck profile, high-gloss finish and the Fender Greasebucket tone circuit, which rolls off highs while maintaining low-end definition.

American Special Precision Bass

The American Special Precision Bass also features an alder body and 'C'-shaped maple neck, maple fretboard (Black, Candy Apple Red models) or rosewood fretboard (Olympic White, Three-color Sunburst models) with medium jumbo frets, split single-coil alnico pickup, knurled chrome knobs, three-ply pickguard (black-white black on Candy Apple Red and Olympic White models; parchment on Black and Three-color Sunburst models), vintage-style bridge and strap buttons, and deluxe gig bag.

American Special Jazz Bass

The American Special Jazz Bass also features an alder body and 'C'-shaped maple neck, maple fretboard (Black, Candy Apple Red models) or rosewood fretboard (Olympic White, Three-color Sunburst models) with medium jumbo frets, single-coil alnico Jazz Bass pickups, vintage-style black plastic Jazz Bass knobs, three-ply pickguard (black-white black on Candy Apple Red and Olympic White models; parchment on Black and Three-color Sunburst models), vintage-style bridge and strap buttons, and deluxe gig bag.

RRPs

American Special Precision Bass: £1,042.80

American Special Jazz Bass: £1,042.80

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Fender

