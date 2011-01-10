More

NAMM 2011: Fender launches American Special Jazz and Precision basses

Two new US-built models heading to Anaheim

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Fender's two new American Special basses deliver the latest in US-built quality and value, with special features including a slim neck profile, high-gloss finish and the Fender Greasebucket tone circuit, which rolls off highs while maintaining low-end definition.

American Special Precision Bass

American special precision bass

American special precision bass

The American Special Precision Bass also features an alder body and 'C'-shaped maple neck, maple fretboard (Black, Candy Apple Red models) or rosewood fretboard (Olympic White, Three-color Sunburst models) with medium jumbo frets, split single-coil alnico pickup, knurled chrome knobs, three-ply pickguard (black-white black on Candy Apple Red and Olympic White models; parchment on Black and Three-color Sunburst models), vintage-style bridge and strap buttons, and deluxe gig bag.

American Special Jazz Bass

American special jazz bass

American special jazz bass

The American Special Jazz Bass also features an alder body and 'C'-shaped maple neck, maple fretboard (Black, Candy Apple Red models) or rosewood fretboard (Olympic White, Three-color Sunburst models) with medium jumbo frets, single-coil alnico Jazz Bass pickups, vintage-style black plastic Jazz Bass knobs, three-ply pickguard (black-white black on Candy Apple Red and Olympic White models; parchment on Black and Three-color Sunburst models), vintage-style bridge and strap buttons, and deluxe gig bag.

RRPs

American Special Precision Bass: £1,042.80

American Special Jazz Bass: £1,042.80

