NAMM 2011: Fender Mustang III, IV and V amps announced

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Fender completes the first generation of its Mustang amplifier line with the introduction of the high-powered Mustang III, IV and V models.

Like the smaller Mustang I and II models released in late summer 2010, Mustang III, IV and V raise the standard for modern guitar versatility and muscle, with incredibly authentic amp models, a huge bank of built-in effects, easy USB connectivity and Fender Fuse software, all packed into a striking visual design with sleek and modern Fender black 'carbon tweed' covering and silver grille cloth.

Mustang III is a 100-watt open-back combo with a 12" Celestion speaker great for rehearsing and smaller gigs; Mustang IV is a 150-watt open-back combo with dual 12" Celestion speakers great for rehearsing and larger gigs.

The Mustang V Head is for the big gigs - a 150-watt amp head that pairs with the rugged Mustang V 412 Cabinet, which is loaded with four 12" Celestion speakers and sturdy centre baffle bracing.

All sound great and pump serious volume, and each contains 100 amp presets derived from 12 different amp models that deliver tones ranging from vintage Fender sparkle to outrageous modern metal distortion. Mustang III, IV and V also contain 37 built-in effects in four categories (stomp, modulation, delay and reverb), all instantly and easily accessed.

Mustang III includes a programmable two-button footswitch that controls preset up/down, quick access, effects on/off and tap tempo (optional four-button footswitch may be added for six-button performance); Mustang IV and V include a four-button footswitch that controls quick access, preset/bank select, effects on/off and tuner (optional programmable two-button footswitch may be added for six-button performance).

All three amps feature an easily navigated control interface, with gain, volume treble, middle, bass, reverb, master volume; data wheel; and soft keys for amp select, stomp edit, modulation edit, delay edit, reverb edit, utility, save, exit and tap/tuner. On each amp, the 1/8" headphone jack doubles as a speaker-emulated line out.

Like Mustang I and II, Mustang III, IV and V feature USB connectivity for easy user programming and digital recording; Fender Fuse software for deep editing, preset storage, patch swapping and free artist content; Ableton Live Lite 8 Fender Edition studio-quality recording software; and AmpliTube Fender LE software.

RRPs

Mustang III 230V: £286.80

Mustang IV 230V: £430.80

Mustang V 412: £286.80

Mustang V HD 230V UK: £286.80

