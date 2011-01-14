NAMM 2011: Taylor Guitars launches Doyle Deluxe model

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: World-renowned fingerstylist and longtime Taylor Guitars clinician Doyle Dykes is best known for deft picking and melodic guitar arrangements.

A decade after introducing his Doyle Dykes Signature Model (DDSM) with the company, Doyle is proud to unveil a new namesake for strummers who aspire to the virtuoso's skill and command of performance in the Doyle Deluxe (DDX) guitar.

The DDX borrows from the maple Grand Auditorium guitars that Doyle has long favoured, and fits alongside the company's popular 200 Series laminate acoustic/electric guitars. Featuring a Grand Auditorium shape, maple laminate back and sides and a solid Sitka spruce top, the DDX comes in black with a gloss finish. Like the DDSM, the DDX features Doyle's Chet Atkins-style fretboard inlays on the bass side.

Distinctive specifications include a scale length of 25-1/2 inches (the DDSM is 24-7/8), a narrower 1-11/16-inch neck, and Doyle's signature with the word "Deluxe" emblazoned across the headstock. The model also comes performance-ready with Taylor's ES-T® pickup, an under-saddle, single-source transducer which includes an onboard preamp and the same active controls installed with the full Expression System® on other Taylor models.

"When I played it for the first time, I thought, that's a good guitar!" shares Doyle. "The simple, elegant design is very pretty, and with the curvature of the back, it forces tone out. It definitely has a sound that's all its own, yet at the same time is very much Taylor."

