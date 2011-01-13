NAMM 2011: Vox Series 22 solid body electric guitars revealed

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: The Vox Series 22 provides a serious guitar, at a seriously affordable price. These exciting double-cutaway models borrow production techniques, styling cues, and use many of the same distinguished components found in our premium Vox Virage, Series 77, Series 55, and Series 33 guitars.

Combining advanced modern production methods with irreplaceable hands-on craftsmanship results in a superior instrument that is remarkably playable; yet versatile enough to provide you with your own personal voice.

Series 22 Highlights:

- Mahogany bodies with 3-D contouring for unparalleled comfort

- SBE provides improved instrument balance

- Inverse heel joint offers playable access to the upper neck

- Vox design XLM compact humbucking pickups with two tone settings

- MaxConnect aluminum bridge offers easy stringing access and wide intonation range

- Sealed Vox tuners deliver enhanced tuning stability

Comfort, fit, and balance

Available in four popular finishes, the Vox Series 22 features a bold, double cutaway design. State-of-the-art 3-D carving methods provide the Series 22 with a contoured body that ensures impeccable comfort and fatigue-free playing. Our SBE (Strap Button Extension) system delivers enhanced instrument balance while playing standing.

The set neck features an inverse heel design and deep cut that offers unobstructed access to the upper frets. Position dot markers adorn the rosewood fingerboard.

Superior String Handling

The advanced MaxConnect aluminum bridge features extended saddle travel for flawless intonation with any gauge string. The full contact shape and light weight combine to deliver thick rich tone with clear, singing harmonics. Strings slide in from under the back edge of the bridge to make changing strings a snap.

Our sealed Vox tuners offer enhanced tuning stability, so you can play with confidence. The mahogany necks are finished with a rosewood fingerboard.

Potent Pickup Design

Each Series 22 guitar is outfitted with two of our XLM (Xtra Loud Mini) compact humbucking pickups. Use the pickup mode switch to choose a tight, punchy lead tone or more open, chordal voice. Using the three-way pickup switch, you can select either pickup individually, or use them both together.

The passive analog tone circuitry offers both a Master Volume and a Master Tone control to refine your individual sound. Logically laid out and easy to use, the controls allow fast changes during performance.

Available Finishes:

SDC-22 RD • Red

SDC-22 BK • Black

SDC-22 WH • White

SDC-22 SU • Sunburst

SDC-22 Series Specs

Neck Material - Mahogany

Neck Joint - Custom set-in joint with inverse heel for greater access to the upper frets

Body Material -Mahogany

Fingerboard -rosewood

Inlay -Acrylic dot

Nut - Synthetic, self-lubricating

Scale - 638mm

Fingerboard Radius - 300mm

Nut Width - 43mm

1st Fret Thickness - 21mm

12th Fret Thickness - 23mm

Number of Frets - 22

Fret wire - Medium Jumbo

Pickups - XLM two-voice mini humbucking pickups (x 2)

Pickup Selector - 3-way toggle

Pickup Mode Switch - 1x 2-position Master Mode Switch to select Clean and Lead modes

Controls - Master Volume and Master Tone controls

Hardware -Vox MaxConnecttm aluminum bridge with easy stringing access and wide intonation range; Vox sealed tuners; Vox SBE tm strap button extender for improved on-strap balance

PRICE: £ TBC

AVAILABLE: May/June 2011

