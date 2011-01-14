NAMM 2011: Blackstar launches HT-1 all-tube guitar amp

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Blackstar Amplification (booth 6440) announces its newest all-tube guitar amplifier, the HT-1. Available in a 1 x 8" combo (either with or without stereo digital reverb), or head (with reverb) configuration, the 2-channel (Clean & OD) HT-1 is an ideal studio and practice amp.

It packs all the tone and innovative features of the award-winning HT-5 tube amp into a 1-Watt format. The patent-applied-for ISF (Infinite Shape Feature) circuit offers infinite adjustment over the characteristics of the tone control network, enabling players to design their own tone to fit "the sound in their head" - taking them from the U.S.A. to the U.K. and anywhere in between.

For home and studio use, this new amp delivers a full, toneful sound even at the lowest volume level, via Blackstar's brand new tube power amplifier topology. The HT-1 power amplifier features a low powered push-pull design, which produces the crunch and break-up characteristics of a traditional 100W output stage but at a much lower volume.

This is achieved by the use of an ECC82 dual triode in push-pull configuration producing 1-Watt output, which is rich in tube harmonics and compression. The HT-1 also has a state-of-the-art speaker emulated output for studio use, providing desirable tube tone straight to tape or disk, or through headphones.

Also featured is an MP3 / Line Input, along with an 8-Ohm speaker output, which allows the amp to be run into an external speaker cabinet, to provide a complete recording or practicing experience.

The HT-1 amps will be available in stores in March 2011, with U.S. MSRP's as follows:

HT-1 Combo - $249.99

HT-1R Combo with Reverb - $299.99

HT-1RH Head with Reverb - $319.99

