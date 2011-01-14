NAMM 2011: Lâg unveils new Tramontane guitars

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Lâg Guitars is exhibiting its Tramontane line of acoustic and acoustic/electric guitars.

The line includes both steel string and nylon string guitars, which are distinguished by their use of fine woods, quality craftsmanship and finishes, beveled corner bindings and proprietary preamp/pickup systems.

Of special note are the following models:

T66D

From the Tramontane Standard Range, this beginner guitar is distinguished by its deep gloss finish and bold black and ivory rosette. The dreadnought-style body features a spruce top and mahogany back and sides, an Indonesian Rosewood fingerboard, rolled bindings and a distinguished relieved headstock.

T100ASCEBLK

Part of the Tramontane Stage Range, this auditorium slim body cutaway model begins with a solid red cedar top and a black deep gloss finish, paired with solid wood rolled bindings and a relieved Indonesian rosewood headstock. A Lâg Nanoflex pickup is featured under the bridge saddle, and it is complemented by a StudioLag preamp, containing five custom-voiced analogue presets for instant access to a wide acoustic tone palette.

T200DCE

Also part of the Stage Range, this dreadnought cutaway acoustic/electric steps up to an elegant French Satin finish, with a solid Cedar top, Mahogany back and sides, solidRosewood bindings, relieved headstock and the StudioLâg Plus preamp, with five custom voiced presets and a built-in chromatic tuner.

