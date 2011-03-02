Fender's 2011 Telebration anniversary Telecasters
Modern Thinline Tele
NAMM 2011: These unique Telecaster guitars will be released in limited runs throughout 2011 in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Fender Telecaster. For more visit Fender.
Fender says:
"Similar to the '90s Tele Thinline, this is a Thinline with modern hardware and appointments. Olympic White, double bound (tortoiseshell), American Standard neck (9.5-inch radius, medium jumbo frets), American Standard pickups, alder body."
Lite Rosewood Telecaster
Fender says:
"The body is a rosewood top and back sandwiched on a dark stained spruce middle, 9.5-inch neck radius, medium jumbo frets,‘52 Vintage bridgeand pickup set."
'62 Tele
Fender says:
"An Olympic White '62 Custom with black binding, BWB pickguard, pearl block inlays on a rosewood fretboard. 7.25-inch radius, vintage frets, Gotoh vintage tuners, double bound (black),‘62 Vintage Tele pickups, lacquer finish."
Browns Canyon Telecaster
Fender says:
"This is a lacquer Tele with the redwood body made out of wood from an 1890s Northern California trestle railway bridge. Comes with photos and history of the bridge. Oil rubbed finish, '52 Hot Rod neck, vintage tuners, 9.5-inch radius with medium jumbo frets, '62 vintage pickups, custom neckplate."
Empress Telecaster
Fender says:
"Empress body, super light weight, American Standard neck, Highway One bridge, Highway One pickups, Grease Bucket tone system. Honeyburst or Vintage White."
'75 Tele
Fender says:
"This is a Tele with iconic '75 Jazz Bass cosmetics, maple neck with black block inlays, BWB pickguard, natural ash body, jazz bass knobs and an arm contour. 7.25-inch neck radius, vintage frets, Wide Range neck humbucker, ‘62 bridge pickup, urethane finish."
Flame Top Telecaster
Fender says:
"This is an American Standard Telecaster in Antique Burst with gold hardware and a flame top - elegant and classy! Flame maple cap over alder, American Standard pickups, lacquer finish, gold hardware, pearl tuner buttons."
Cabronita Telecaster
Fender says:
"The popular Custom Shop guitar now offered at a lower price point! Two TV Jones Filtertron pickups on a slab body, 2 Tone Sunburst or Black."
Vintage Hot Rod '52 Tele
Fender says:
"A Vintage Hot Rod Tele with a full Seymour Duncan ’59 HB in the neck and a new vintage style brass bar bridge design that is 100-percent intonatable!"
Lamboo Telecaster
Fender says:
"This attractive bound Tele (tortoiseshell binding and pickguard) features a bamboo neck and a laminated bamboo top, ‘52 vintage bridge, American Standard spec neck (bamboo), American Standard pickups."
Mahogany Telecaster
Fender says:
"A contoured, natural oiled, humbucking, mahogany-bodied Tele. Mahogany neck, Lamboo fretboard, hand-oiled finish, split coil neck pickup and Enforcer Humbucker in the bridge."
Indiana Barn '52 Tele
Fender says:
"This Tele is made from old pine salvaged from a barn over 100 years old in Indiana.‘52 Hot Rod Telecaster neck (9.5-inch radius, medium jumbo frets), hand-rubbed oil finish, Vintage ‘62 pickups."