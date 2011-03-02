Fender's 2011 Telebration anniversary Telecasters

NAMM 2011: These unique Telecaster guitars will be released in limited runs throughout 2011 in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Fender Telecaster. For more visit Fender.

Fender says:

"Similar to the '90s Tele Thinline, this is a Thinline with modern hardware and appointments. Olympic White, double bound (tortoiseshell), American Standard neck (9.5-inch radius, medium jumbo frets), American Standard pickups, alder body."