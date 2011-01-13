NAMM 2011: Guild announces new Standard Series acoustic-electric guitars

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Guild announces the debut of its new Standard Series Acoustic-Electric Cutaway guitars. The Standard Series brings Guild's legacy of supreme playability, understated elegance and unmistakable full, balanced tone to a new price point, while offering an array of upscale and consumer-requested features. The Series includes 12 guitars in total - six acoustics and an acoustic-electric cutaway version of each.

The Standard Series Cutaway models are all outfitted with an onboard 18-volt D-TAR Wave-Length pickup system that provides a transparent and natural sound with enhanced dynamic range and headroom, allowing for exceptional amplified performance. Each Standard Series guitar features a sitka spruce top, with red Sspruce bracing for a strong and balanced sound profile. The guitars also offer a satin-lacquer finished neck for a smooth, broken-in feel; a slimmer neck profile for supreme playability; bone nut, saddle, and bridge pins for superior tone transfer; and a dual-action truss rod for easy adjustments.

Read more: Guild Jetstar

The D-40CE and D-50CE are classic Guild Dreadnoughts that feature solid mahogany and solid Indian rosewood back and sides, respectively. These player-centric instruments provide strong, balanced tone and the exceptional Standard Series feature set, plus top-of-the-line onboard electronics.

With the F-30CE and F-30RCE, the Series offers two standard orchestra acoustic-electrics that feature a smaller body size, 1 ¾" bone nut and full scale, making them ideal for everything from tuned-down finger-style pieces to folk-style strumming. The F-30CE's mahogany back and sides produce a strong and focused sound, while the F-30RCE's rosewood back and sides produce a rich, complex and warm sound.

The Standard Series also now includes two jumbo acoustic-electric cutaways. The F-212XLCE 12-string jumbo cutaway features solid genuine mahogany back and sides for a balanced sound and a wide dynamic range, while the F-50CE boasts a unique arched laminated maple back for a big sound and exceptional volume.

RRPs

D-40CE; F-30CE £1,810.80

D-50CE; F-30RCE; F-212XLCE; F-50CE £1,918.80

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Guild Guitars

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter