NAMM 2011: Marshall YJM100 Yngwie Malmsteen signature head unleashed

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Marshall Amplification is proud to present the Signature YJM100: a 100-watt, valve head that was developed in close conjunction with the legendary Swedish six-string shredder, Yngwie Malmsteen.

The YJM offers the perfect balance of vintage tone and looks alongside modern features which makes the amplifier the perfect players' tool for "plug in and play" recording or live performance.

Malmsteen has been a Marshall devotee from the get-go so this collaboration comes as no surprise to his countless fans. "I can't say enough about my love for the sound, feel and look of the wall of Marshall's. Since I was 10 years old, I've insisted on having them behind me at all times," the guitarist reveals.

"I must have had every amp company in the world ask me to endorse them, over the years. To finally have my own signature Marshall is an honour and this amp is truly a master piece!"

Based on the power and tone of the 'Holy Grail' 1959 Plexi head, the YJM100 offers the ultimate Neo-Classical amp with the following cutting edge features:

1. Footswitchable* Boost with controls for Volume and Gain on the rear panel.

2. Footswitchable* Noise Gate with rear panel Threshold control.

3. Footswitchable* studio quality Digital Reverb with rear panel Level control.

4. Footswitchable* Series FX Loop

5. Half power switch which takes the output power from 100W to 50W when engaged.

6. Built-in, infinitely variable Attenuator control which can take the output stage from 100% to 0.01% and anywhere in-between, while retaining the all-important tone and feel of the all-valve power section. This means the output power can be reduced to a staggering low of 0.05 Watts when in 50W power mode.

7. Valve Failure Circuitry: meaning that if one of the output valves develops a fault, a visual indicator on the rear of the amplifier shows which one is working incorrectly. This "roadie friendly feature" will save valuable time getting the amplifier back up and running again, should a valve failure occur.

8. Self-biasing circuitry to ensure proper power valve operation each time valves are changed.

*NOTE: A four-way Footcontroller (PEDL-00046) comes supplied with the YJM100, facilitating switching of Booster, Gate, Reverb and FX Loop features. This Footcontroller has been designed using Marshall Amplification's patented Stompware Technology, allowing the user to connect it to the amp using a standard 1/4" guitar cable.

