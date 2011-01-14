NAMM 2011: PRS unveils Recording Amp

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: As the world moves more and more towards home recording, PRS is offering the new full production run Recording Amp. This "universal" amp is ideal for recording and for producing heavy tones, super clean tones, and everything in between.

External switches on many internal gain and tone components normally inaccessible on other amps provide a nearly infinite tonal and gain palate. Two distinct covering options are available for both the head and cabinet. Covering is available in both Stealth (black Tolex) and Paisley, and both options come standard with distinctive curly maple panels.

"When I came up with this concept, my goal was an amp that does it all in a simple and efficient manner - the results are highly musical," said Paul Reed Smith.

25 Limited Edition Experience PRS 2010 versions of the Recording Amp were created for the open house this past September and were featured as part of the "studio-style" demonstrations lead by famed producer Peter Denenberg and guitarist Nick Moroch.

Recording Amp Specs

50 Watts

EL34 Tubes

Treble & Bass Channel Volumes

Treble, Mid, Bass, Master, and Reverb Knobs

Treble & Bass Channel Gain Switches

Bright, Overall Gain, High Cut, and Power Amp Extra Gain Switches

Five Output Jacks (two 4-ohm, two 8-ohm, and one 16-ohm)

Recording Cabinet Specs

2x12 Closed Back with two Celestion Vintage 30 speakers in either Stealth or Paisley covering options

Stealth - Heavy duty black Tolex covering with gold piping and Faded Charcoal figured maple face plate

Paisley - Paisley covering with Black Gold figured maple face plate

Information taken from official press release, for more visit PRS Guitars

