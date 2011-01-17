NAMM 2011: Mesa unveils TransAtlantic TA-30

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Welcome to a new world of expression. This adventurous new instrument may well redefine the Brit amp genre by including preamp and power options that seem near impossible for an amplifier with such a humble footprint and manageable poundage.

This TransAtlantic TA-30 follows the architecture of its lower powered sibling, the TA-15, that's been blowing the minds of critics and players alike and adds a more robust power section, gorgeous tube Reverb and a Channel Assignable/Bypassable Effects Loop. The extra horsepower and feature set on the TA-30 brings the TransAtlantic concept - and more importantly Tone - out of the studio and into the world of pro gigging.

Two footswitchable Channels navigate the Atlantic with stylistic flair and give you a passport to the best British and American preamp sounds in two straightforward groups of five controls. The Five Preamp Modes (2 in Ch.1 and 3 in Ch. 2) are selected with a simple mini toggle located in the top position of stacked toggles in each Channel.

Along with this array of iconic preamps the TA-30 offers three amazing power choices in each Channel, each of which allow you to perfectly tune the power to enhance the preamp Mode chosen for a given footswitchable sound.

The result of all this flexibility is a fully capable live-performance amp with an uncanny sense of direction; that can also be switched down to 15 watts for lower volume power- clip applications or late-night sessions.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Mesa Engineering

