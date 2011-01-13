NAMM 2011: Peavey premieres Triple XXX amp

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Peavey® proudly announces the new Triple XXX® II three-channel, 120-watt guitar amplifier.

The Triple XXX II delivers tones ranging from the Peavey Classic® 50 to vintage British to the modern Triple XXX and all tones in between. The versatile and comprehensive control section supplies a master volume pot and independent volume knobs for each of the three channels (Clean, Rhythm and Lead). Tone shaping is accomplished through passive controls for Bass, Mid and Treble on the Clean channel, while the Rhythm and Lead channels utilize active Low, Mid and High controls.

The pristine Triple XXX II Clean channel is the perfect foundation for layering outboard effects. The high-gain Rhythm and Lead channels both include a Noise Gate and exclusive FAT switches that add extra heft, while the master section features our patented tone-sculpting tools, Resonance and Presence, which adjust upper- and lower-end response and damping factor. To top it off, the power amp can use EL34 or 6L6GC output tubes, further expanding the tonal options.

Features

120 watts into 16, 8, or 4 ohms (switchable)

Four 12AX7 preamp tubes

Four EL34 power amp tubes

Power amp switchable to use EL34s or 6L6GSs

Patented Resonance and Presence controls

Three footswitchable channels

Clean channel: volume, bass, mid and treble EQ

Rhythm channel: gain, volume, bass, mid, treble and FAT switch

Lead channel: gain, volume, bass, mid, treble and FAT switch

Fully adjustable Noise Gate control on the Rhythm and Lead channels

Master volume

Footswitchable effects loop with send and return controls

Line out with level control

Footswitch included

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Peavey

