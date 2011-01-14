NAMM 2011: Mesa Boogie Royal Atlantic RA-100 guitar amp unveiled

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: The all new Royal Atlantic wears an undeniable crown in the TransAtlantic fleet for delivering all this Tone with a big power gut-punch and three amazing Modes of footswitchable performance.

Packing 100 watts of EL34 Brit-voiced attitude, this Atlantic guitar amp takes everything you love about Fullerton and Liverpool and brings it all together with rich, chest-thumping high gain in a way only a MESA can.

Read more: Mesa/Boogie Fillmore 50-watt 1x12 Combo

The RA 100 also features our revolutionary new Channel Assignable Power Soaks that will redefine for you the concept of Power Expression and put you in total command of playing volume independent of power clip. At last… dial up a preamp sound in each of the Modes and crank in the perfect amount of power saturation at the right volume - and footswitch between them seamlessly!

Specifications

- All-Tube Amplifier: 4xEL-34 (or 6L6's), 7x12AX7

- Proprietary Multi-Soak™, Channel Assignable Power Attenuator provides each channel with a 5-position power attenuation switch (-16db, -12db, -8db, -4db & 0db) for Power Ratings ranging from 3 Watts to 100 Watts of Class A/B Power

- Bias Select Switch (6L6/EL34)

- Fixed Bias for Consistent, Maintenance Free Performance

Each mode with Independent Channel Master & Multi-Soak Power Controls (Multi-Soak Controls on back panel)

- Channel 1 (Clean) features: Gain, Treble, Mid, Bass, Master & Multi-Soak (on back panel)

- Channel 2 (Footswitchable Vintage Lo-Gain & Vintage Hi-Gain Modes) features: Gain, Treble, Mid, Bass, Master-Lo, Master-Hi, Multi-Soak Lo & Multi-Soak Hi (on back panel)

- All-Tube, Long Spring Reverb with Auto Reverb Defeat Switch for Vintage Hi or Vintage Hi & Lo Modes ("Defeat" removes Reverb from selected mode/modes - "On" applies Reverb to all Modes)

- Reverb Hard-Bypass Switch removes entire Reverb Circuit from amp (all modes)

- Fully Buffered FX Loop w/Automatic Hard-Bypass, which completely removes itself when not in use

- Slave Out w/Level Control

- External Switching Jacks for Vintage Low/Hi (Clean is default)

- 22" Aluminum Chassis

- 2 Button Footswitch (Clean, Vintage Low/Hi)

- Slip Cover

Formats

- Head (Width 26 ¾")

- 2x12 Combo (Width 26 ¾") • 12" Speakers

- Casters

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Mesa Engineering

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter