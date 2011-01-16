NAMM 2011 VIDEO: Phil Collen unveils his Jackson PC Supreme

NAMM 2011: Want to draw a crowd fast? Easy - just sit down with Def Leppard's Phil Collen. MusicRadar met up with the engaging guitar master to talk about his new Jackson PC Supreme, and before we knew it, dozens upon dozens of folks had gathered around us.



As you can see in the video, what the fans got was an up-close look at one of rock's coolest gents talking about the latest addition to his signature Jackson line of guitars. What's more, Collen filled us in on what Def Leppard are up to, his solo work, and whether he was planning on jamming with other politicos following his impromptu collaboration at NAMM the other day with bass-playing former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee.