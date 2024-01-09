NAMM 2024: What we want to see PLUS news and rumours on all the latest hi-tech, recording gear and software releases at the greatest music equipment show on earth

The NAMM show is making a welcome return to its regular time slot this January 25-28 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. After a couple of years of shifting dates thanks to COVID, it is back to hopefully doing what it does best: bringing us mountains of gear music news to digest, and instruments and equipment to look forward to for the year ahead.

The last NAMM show pre-pandemic had a generally positive buzz that we'd not felt at the show in years.

To say it's been a tumultuous time for trade shows after over last few years would be an understatement. Thanks to COVID, the bottom dropped out of the events business, and the big shows that announce new products were hit hard. None have been more affected than the video games industry where the biggest trade show of them all, the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), succumbed to COVID and is now closed for good.

The situation for NAMM, the twice-yearly music gear show with its particularly fulsome January slot, has been particularly galling. The last show pre-pandemic was in January 2020, and was one of its biggest ever, with new halls welcoming many smaller companies, record participants and a generally positive buzz that we'd not felt at the show in years.

But in the years since, because of the worldwide pandemic, NAMM's calendar appearances have been irregular and uncertain, so this January not only sees the show come home but hopefully return to the glory days of 2020.

Whatever the outcome, this year's show looks to be a cracker and we've already heard some pretty big rumours and gossip which we hope to spill over the coming days leading up to the show. We'll be bringing them to you right here as and when we get updates so be sure to check back.

In the meantime, this is what we know so far…

SSL

SSL gives us our opening salvo of news including products catering for what promises to be the theme of NAMM again this year – as it was last – surround sound.

There's going to be 'significant enhancements and updates' to the company's UC-1 plugin controller, itself already in the surround sphere (as it were) because it is configured to work with the company's 360°-enabled channel strips and bus compressors.

Alongside SSL's Puredrive QUAD and OCTO multi-channel mic preamp/interfaces, both making their NAMM debut, will be the ORIGIN 16 in-line analogue console which will be coupled with a UF8 controller just to show how analogue and digital can get along so famously these days.

SSL has also made huge inroads into the audio interface market in recent years with a range of entry-priced products that allow you to connect up your beginner to project studio and enjoy some famous SSL audio quality along the way – and all for the kind of low outlay you really wouldn't expect.

Taking this a few steps further, the company will debut the SSL Recording Pack at NAMM, which features an SMC 80 microphone plus shock mount, a set of SHP 80 headphones, and an XLR cable bundled with either an SSL 2 or SSL 2+ audio interface. Price and availability TBA, but if it's anything like the interfaces in question, it should be pretty good value.

More music tech

Ever wanted an all-analogue synth with motorised knobs? Looks like the wait will soon be over. It’s surely no mystery as to why the Nina – an as yet unannounced synth from an unknown manufacturer – chose to surface around now.

Polyend’s Play was a big hit at Superbooth and we can’t wait to have another play.

Shame that Roland won’t be at the show (when their vast stands have proved a popular ‘go to’ in previous years) but having already played their hand with their Aira Compact synth, Fantom 0 series and Juno-X , we wonder if there’s any more NAMM-timed releases on the way?

Definitely putting in an appearance however, will the Oberheim OB-X8 . We’ve already checked it out in the flesh at Superbooth but fingers crossed we can get even closer to its greatness at NAMM.

Can’t wait to try out Korg’s new Volca FM 2 and the software versions of their popular Wavestate and Opsix synths. Wonder if there’s more hardware on the way?

Looking forward to getting hands-on with Eventide’s innovative interval-based sequencer module, the Misha .

Audient are debuting their most powerful interface yet, the EVO 16

And great to see ROLI’s return with an all-new Seaboard RISE 2 . We're looking forward to putting it through its paces.

Acoustic and Bass

Cort will be showing off three new acoustic electric guitars as part of its Core series, all with built in Fishman gear. Doubtless there’ll be more from them too.

Taylor’s 700 Series gets a major boost with new Grand Concert and Grand Auditorium models to replace its spruce/rosewood combos.

On the bass front the Badwater bass preamp and DI from Walrus Audio marks their first journey into the deep end.

And Ernie Ball has already revealed its DarkRay collab with Darkglass Electronics in five-string form. Wonder what else they’ve got new?

As to what Martin will be delivering…? It’s all top secret for now, but we can’t wait to try them.

Amps, Pedals and More

Vox unveils Custom Series AC10 and AC15 tube combos in a very smart Rich Blue Vinyl finish

TC Electronic's Plethora X3 is a smaller multi-fx pedal… but it's still packing a lot of tones

Hopes are high for a new range from Positive Grid after they impressed us royally with their Spark Mini .

We’ve already heard all about “the lightest 50-watt valve guitar amps on Earth” from Blackstar but we’re looking forward to finally hearing the St. James amp series for ourselves.

Can’t wait to try out Two Notes’ ReVolt Guitar and Bass amp simulator pedals , complete with amps based on Fenders, Ampegs, Marshalls and more.

High on the list of ‘must play’s are Seymour Duncan’s ’78, Green Magic and High Voltage humbuckers inspired by Eddie Van Halen, Peter Green and Angus Young.

And Universal Audio claim to have upped their emulation game for their new UAFX Guitar Amp Emulator pedals , promising “the best vintage guitar amps of all time”.

Revv’s new Shawn Tubbs signature overdrive pedal, the Tilt will be sure to impress in person.

And getting up close with Crazy Tube Circuits amazing Super Conductor four-in-one analog boost pedal is high on our list of ‘to do’s.

And will the ‘almost too good to be true’ Bigsby Pedal from Gamechanger Audio impress once get ‘feet on’ with it? We’ll find out soon.

Reliable as ever, big guns Line 6 will be packing in the innovation, with their show highlight being the new DL4 MkII .