Line 6 officially reveals the DL4 MKII Delay modeller pedal

After strong rumours / spoilers elsewhere, Line 6 has revealed that it has followed up its iconic DL4 delay modeller after 23 years.

Even today the original holds up as special; a truly trailblazing modelling unit that set a standard in versatility and quality for delay pedals that stood for years.

“Certain circles have touted DL4 as arguably the most important pedal of the last 20 years, and even after 23 years – an eternity in this industry – we couldn’t imagine messing with a good thing,” said Eric Klein, Chief Product Design Architect, Line 6. “So, despite its new delays, modern capabilities, and increased fidelity, a single button press literally turns the DL4 MkII into a DL4 – so you can still party like it’s 1999.”

The best of both worlds? Well the world of delay has undoubtedly moved on with the likes of Strymon, Walrus and Universal Audio raising the bar on delay. And yet the prospect of an enhanced DL4 incorporating delays from the ever-evolving HX effects technology finds Line 6 setting our tap tempo'd hearts aflutter once more.

How much delay can you handle? The DL4 MkII features 30 different delay types with 15 of them drawn from the HX family of amp and effects processors.

Line 6 originals such as Harmony Delay, Pitch Echo, Euclidian Delay, Glitch Delay, and ADT tape delay combine with the option of a 4-Switch and 1-Switch loopers, each with up to 240 seconds of record time. This is expandable to several hours using an optional microSD card.

There are connectivity options aplenty with XLR dynamic microphone input; MIDI capabilities such as real time parameter control and preset selection (up to 128); MIDI In and Out/Thru DIN connectors; new heavy duty footswitches with coloured halo rings; and switchable true, buffered, or DSP bypass modes. An optional expression pedal or two external footswitches can also be connected.

The DL4 MkII can't run on batteries like the original DL4 does (4 C-sized big ones) but is smaller and lighter for your pedalboard, along with all those extra delay models.

The MSRP is $419.99 USD and it's available now worldwide.

More info at Line 6.