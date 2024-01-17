NAMM 2024: Martin remasters its affordable X Series acoustic guitars – available from $599

NAMM 2024: Martin may be associated with high-end acoustic guitars but it has long championed an expanding line at the more accessible end. Central to this is its X Series, and it's just gone a 'remastered' a batch of models. And it turns out, there's real substance behind that word here.

The remastering breaks down to what Martin details as a number of improvements in playability and cosmetics. On the latter side, new High-Pressure Laminate (HPL) patterns make for some eye-catching looks with cocobolo, ziricote, and Brazilian rosewood joining mahogany, koa, and all-black.

Elsewhere, the remastered X Series guitars also feature headplates that match the model's respective HPL pattern, along with refined rosettes.

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

On the playability front the changes seem significant: thinner fingerboard with beveled edges for comfort, 'refined' string spacing, and what Martin calls a modernised bridge contour for a 'smooth and enjoyable playing experience'.

The message reads like more for your money to us. And there's hopefully something for all acoustic needs here with Martins 0, 00, 000, D, and GPC shapes across the following models: The remastered X Series lineup includes the following models: 0-X2E Cocobolo, 00-X2E Cocobolo, 000-X2E Brazilian, D-X1E Koa, D-X1E Mahogany, D-X2E Brazilian, D-X2E Mahogany, D-X2E Ziricote Burst, D-X2E Brazilian 12-String, GPC-X1E Black, GPC-X2E Cocobolo, and GPC-X2E Ziricote.

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

Specs include satin tuners, Martin E-1 electronics with a built-in chromatic tuner and volume, tone, and phase controls.

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

The Martin X1 models feature HPL bodies, Stratabond necks, and Richlite fingerboards and bridges and are the entry-level of the series. The X2 models feature satin-finished spruce tops, HPL backs and sides, and select hardwood necks, fingerboards, and bridges.

Check out the new ranges at Andertons