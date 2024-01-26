NAMM 2024: “The most mobile audio interfaces we have ever made” - Steinberg’s wallet-friendly IXO12 and IXO22 are designed to help you record anywhere

NAMM 2024: Steinberg has decided that there’s still a bit of headroom in the saturated budget audio interface market, launching two new products into it.

The IXO12 and IXO22 are pretty similar, both offering 2 x 2 analogue I/O, but while the IXO12 has one combo input and a Hi-Z input, the IXO22 gives you two combo inputs and a Hi-Z input, so is better suited to those who need a little more connectivity at the front end.

The combo inputs feature Class A mic preamps, phantom power and a mute button, and every input has its own front-panel gain control. The IXO22 also benefits from having a dedicated level control for its headphone output.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Steinberg) (Image credit: Steinberg)

Both interfaces have USB-C connections and support sample rates up to 24-bit/192kHz, and in each case you get a metal casing and a choice of two colour options (black or white). Outputs are on 1/4-inch TRS jacks.

For streamers, a Loopback function means that you can easily bring in audio from your Mac, PC, or iOS device, and there’s a direct monitor switch.

As well as the two interfaces, Steinberg is also launching the IXO Podcast Pack, which bundles the IXO12 with an ST-M01 condenser microphone, and the IXO Recording Pack, which contains the IXO22, the ST-M01 and a pair of of ST-H01 monitoring headphones.

“We are very excited to introduce the new IXO series, which are the most mobile audio interfaces we have ever made,” beams Stefan Schreiber, Steinberg’s senior marketing manager for hardware. “With great-sounding preamps and industry standard conversion in a lightweight yet rugged housing, IXO interfaces are excellent mobile recording partners for everyone who is working with audio. And what’s more, they are available at a truly impressive price point.”

Speaking of which, the IXO12 costs $120/€129 and the IXO22 is $170/€189. For the bundles, expect to pay $250/€249 for the IXO Podcast Pack and $300/€319 for the IXO Recording Pack.

Everything is available immediately, and you can find out more on the Steinberg website.