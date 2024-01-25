NAMM 2024: "It has been my hope for a while to make an affordable pedal for beginning musicians" – Jack White and Donner Music unite for $99 Triple Threat multi-effects

NAMM 2024: After the teaser, it's now official – Donner Music and Jack White have collaborated on the $99 Triple Threat multi-effects pedal, combining distortion, echo and phaser.

The Triple Threat is designed by Third Man Hardware and manufactured by Donner, with an exclusive limited edition yellow version also now available from Third Man's Reverb store for $129.

We were able to make something very cool that was also not going to break the bank for a beginning musician Jack White

“It has been my hope for a while to make an affordable pedal for beginning musicians,” says White. “When I approached Donner they knew what I was aiming for and we were able to make something very cool that was also not going to break the bank for a beginning musician.”

The Triple Threat features a 'wide-range high gain distortion' with volume, gain and tone controls. The phaser is an evolution of Donner's Pearl Tremor with extended modulation controls. The echo part of the Triple Threat is inspired by Donner's first-ever pedal release from 2013: the Yellow Fall Delay.

This set of effects is for all kinds of music, all genres Jack White

“All three effects: the distortion, phaser and echo are all heavy duty," explains White. "I was very impressed with them the first time I plugged into the prototype version that Donner had sent.

"This set of effects is for all kinds of music, all genres. Maybe not opera though. The Triple Threat will fit very comfortably on my pedalboard.”

Third Man fans will recognise the lightning bolts, stripes and Tesla tower references on the Triple Threat's case as calling cards of the design team. So it looks great, comes in at a very fair price and should be a user-friendly buffered bypass pedal for newcomers to effects and anyone looking for a simple but effective way to combine sounds in one unit.