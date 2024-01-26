NAMM 2024: "Imagine a hi-hat stand that not only meets your professional needs and expectations, but also provides you with a richer and crisper sound…" Yamaha unveils its flagship HHS9D Hi-hat stand

When it comes to the most exciting parts of your kit, a hi-hat stand might not be top of your upgrade list, but Yamaha is looking to change that perception with the introduction of its new HHS9D hi-hat stand, which directly-derives its direct-drive technology from the brand’s flagship FP9 bass drum pedal.

First up are the visual cues - mirror-finish footboards complete with blue accents align this with Yamaha’s top-level offering for your other foot. But it’s more than just the looks, as Yamaha is keen to point out a slew of design points that it claims “not only meets your professional needs and expectations, but also provides you with a richer and crisper sound accompanied by a flexible and unmatched setup routine.” Let’s dive in.

The HHS9D is based around Yamaha’s Direct Link System, so the traditional chain has been replaced with a solid linkage and ball bearing combo for fast and smooth performance. It’s met with an all-new LC9 clutch at the other end, which offers twist-to-set nut tension. Yamaha has also incorporated harder felts which it says “leads directly to significant sound improvement.”

There’s comprehensive adjustment on hand too. The pair of double-braced legs can be adjusted to “practically any desired position”, making it easy to place the HHS9D within a double pedal or auxiliary position.

The tinkering possibilities continue with an alloy spring tension dial, clearly marked with tension direction, it can be set to one of five tension increments quickly and easily. The footboard angle can be adjusted with a single bolt, and when it comes to packing down, the entire baseplate — which also features a low-profile heel design — can be folded and locked in a raised position.

The Yamaha HHS9D is expected to retail for around $980. For more information, head to Yamaha’s website.