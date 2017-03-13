The Workshop: Cutting down a hi-hat rod
In this month’s workshop, we’ll show you two methods of cutting a hi-hat rod down to your preferred size.
One is super simple and the other, a little more advanced.
1. Measure
Once you’ve decided exactly how much of the excess length you would like to remove, mark out the section to be cut. Cutting from the bottom will preserve the rounded shape of the top but also means that the rod will need re-threading (step 4). Using tape will prevent the chrome coating from potential flaking when sawing.
2. Cut
Using a hacksaw, make a cut through your marked location.
Try and keep it as clean as possible but don’t worry too much, we can easily tidy things up in the next step.
We’ve clamped the rod to my bench for extra security but it’s easy enough to hold in position over the edge of a table.
3. File
Grab a file and smooth off the edge.
If you have opted for cutting the top off, you may choose to round it off slightly for aesthetic purposes, although be aware of the chrome plating. If you’ve cut off the bottom, just file it flat and move on to the optional step.
4. Re-thread
For this method you will need a tap and die set.
These can range in price but a basic set costs just £10. First work out your current thread size (my Iron Cobra is 6mm), then set up the rotary tool with the correct die.
The rod will need securing tightly in place to stop it twisting.
5. Re-assemble
Put your hi-hat stand back together and enjoy the benefits of your hard work.
For those that have followed step 4, a squirt of WD-40 wouldn’t go amiss on your newly-cut thread to allow it to glide smoothly into place.