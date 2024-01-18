NAMM 2024: Could Korg’s Grandstage X be the best-looking stage piano yet?

By Ben Rogerson
( Future Music, emusician, Keyboard Magazine )
published

We’d be happy to be seen with it at a gig

Korg Grandstage X
(Image credit: Korg)

NAMM 2024: It’s been six years since Korg released the Grandstage, so a new version was definitely in order (not least because the original has now been discontinued). That’s now arrived in the shape of the Grandstage X, a mighty fine looking stage piano that comes with seven dedicated sound engines.

With its angled control panel, flat top, aluminium body and perforated metal cheeks, the Grandstage X certainly gets off on the right style note; the two tone ivory and black colour scheme looks great, to our eyes. It’s the sound that counts, though, and here, the story starts with the SGX-2 engine, which powers 13 acoustic pianos. These include the new GSX Piano and the existing Nautilus, Oasys and SG1D pianos from Korg’s back catalogue, and there’s a nod to the ‘80s and ‘80s house revival with the inclusion of the classic M1 Piano.

The EP-1 engine, meanwhile, provides seven electric pianos that cover the requisite vintage bases, and there are no less than three different organ engines (CX-2, Vox and FC-1). Further engines include the AL-1 analogue modelling sound source, which deals with synths, and the HD-1 PCM module.

Image 1 of 16
Korg Grandstage X
(Image credit: Korg)

The interface on the Grandstage X has been designed with live players in mind, and promises to be very intuitive. You can layer and split at the touch of a button, and there are dedicated level controls for each part.

The keyboard has Korg’s RH3 weighted hammer action, and we’re intrigued by the key-touch slider, which promises “instant control over volume and timbre changes with each keystroke”. There are Nutube-powered analogue-style effects, an EQ and multiple delays and reverbs. The Grandstage X also has a slight arranger keyboard vibe with the inclusion of a rhythm and chord progression function, which creates a backing track that’s said to complement your playing.

There’s no shortage of competition in the stage piano market, but with its distinctive look and (hopefully) high-quality sounds, the Grandstage X could definitely be a contender. There’s no word on a price yet, but you can expect it to arrive in June.

Find out more on the Korg website.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

All-access artist interviews, in-depth gear reviews, essential production tutorials and much more. image
All-access artist interviews, in-depth gear reviews, essential production tutorials and much more.
Get the latest issue now!
More Info