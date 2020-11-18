Cort announces Core-OC affordable all solid acoustic guitar series

It's been another strong year for Cort – they currently have acoustic and electric guitar model nominations in three of our Best In 2020 poll categories – but the company is not letting up with the releases; and an affordable all solid CORE-OC acoustic guitar series sounds like very good news to us.

Helpfully, Cort illustrates the differences between the three models above and below because it comes down to the woods rather than shapes; a Spruce, Mahogany and Blackwood top CORE-OC (with solid mahogany back and sides) are being released; the latter costing $549.99 with case and the Spruce and Mahogany coming in at $499.99.

(Image credit: Cort)

And even better news: these are electro acoustic guitars. Impressive!

The OM body shape used here is somewhere between a parlour and dreadnought shape, and these feature a venetian cutaway.

Scale is 25.3-inch scale and a slightly narrower nut than usual (1 11/16 inch, 43 mm) that’s ideal for both smaller sized players and those coming from electric guitar.

Under the hood is Cort’s hand-scalloped X-bracing to aid top vibration. And a dovetail neck joint also helps to transfer resonance down the mahogany neck. The fretboards here are ovankol.

(Image credit: Cort)

It's really good to see Cort using bone nuts and saddles here to really enhance the resonance of these guitars too.

The pickup system is Fishman's ubiquitous Sonitone with a volume and tone control found just inside the edge of the soundhole.

(Image credit: Cort)

Factor in a padded gig bag and the CORE-OC series is ticking a lot of boxes for great value. We're looking forward to trying them out.

(Image credit: Cort)

More info at cortguitars.com