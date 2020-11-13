As we hurtle, stunned, towards the end of 2020, we're taking a brief moment to pause and reflect on the players, music and gear that has caught our attention over these past 12 months.

We've corralled shortlists detailing a cross-section of what we feel is the best in guitars 2020. Music is not about competing, but there is merit in recognising the amazing accomplishments of our nominees. Your votes will decide the most deserving winner in each of our 14 categories.

Click through the gallery to browse the categories and place your votes. Voting closes at midnight on 28 November and we’ll start announcing winners from the start of December.

You know what to do…