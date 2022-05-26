NAMM 2022: Nina is a mysterious analogue polysynth with motorised knobs

For one year only, the summer and regular NAMM Shows are colliding, which is to say that a single 2022 NAMM Show is taking place in Anaheim, California between 3 and 5 June.

With those dates rapidly approaching, the teasers are starting to appear, and there’s currently none more interesting (on the synth side, at least) than this clip of the mysterious Nina.

Unusually, we don’t know who’s responsible for this, as the video has appeared on an Instagram channel called tonelab.tv. This usually deals in “studio services and tutorials on synths, samplers, drum machines, DAWs and more”.

Most recently, though, it’s been showing us Nina, which we’re told is a 12-voice analogue polysynth with motorised knobs. Such knobs are a rarity on a hardware synth of this type, and should mean that, when you select a preset, all of them will immediately move to their correction positions. We’re assuming that there will be other applications for the tech, too.

As you can see and hear, patch morphing is an option, too. We’re hoping to give Nina the once over next week.