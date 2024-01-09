Machine Gun Kelly’s Schecter Razor Blade is the wildest looking signature guitar you’ll see this year

Machine Gun Kelly has a new signature guitar from Schecter and it is bonkers. To hell with ergonomics, Kelly’s Razor Blade assumes a rectangular body shape that makes us think of the custom Gretsch made for Bo Diddley in 1958.

Until you take a closer look and the vibe is more Dimebag Darrell/Judas Priest metal guitar kitsch, complete with contouring to give it a similar silhouette as a razor.

The Razor Blade is Kelly’s third signature model from Schecter and there is no question this is most radical yet. It follows the PT, a modernised T-style finished in pink, and a cutaway acoustic electric guitar in Satin Black with hot pink details, and a horned headstock that looks inspired by Kerry King’s BC Rich electric guitars.

Like the PT, the Razor Blade is a single-pickup electric that’s equipped with a single master volume control and a toggle kill-switch. Both models deploy Schecter’s own USA Pasadena Plus humbucker at the bridge position.

(Image credit: Schecter Guitars)

There are a number of other details common to both of Kelly’s Schecter electrics. Both have locking tuners, the Luminlay side dot markers, the 14” radius ebony fingerboard, thin C profile maple neck, while all three of Kelly’s Schecters have the double X inlay at the 12th fret. The scale length measures 25.5”, there is a 42mm Graph Tech XL Black Tusq nut.

But Kelly has gone for a solid basswood body this time around. It has a six-saddle hard-tail Hipshot bridge, 22 extra jumbo frets, what else? Wait, we could list more specs but in all truth this guitar is all about the colour (Metallic Silver, chrome hardware of course) and the shape, and the shape won’t be for everyone.

It makes us wonder what other household items could inspire similarly audacious guitar designs. The electric toothbrush? The hairdryer?

(Image credit: Schecter Guitars)

As you might expect, the Razor Blade’s design has divided opinion online. Some comments under Shecter’s Instagram post suggest the hidden hand of Chibson at play. None of which should come as a surprise to Schecter; this is after all the brand who brought us Sean Yseult’s Casket Bass, with the former White Zombie now Star & Dagger bassist favouring a four-string with a body shaped like a B-movie coffin.

A post shared by Schecter Guitar Research (@schecterguitarsofficial) A photo posted by on

The Machine Gun Kelly Razor Blade is available now, priced $1,499. It does not ship with a guitar case but Schecter says its SGR-Universal Guitar Hardcase ($199, sold separately) will be just what you need. See Schecter Guitar Research for more details.