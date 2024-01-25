NAMM 2024: The Epiphone Dave Grohl DG-335 exists and we've seen it

NAMM 2024: Gibson isn't at NAMM, but that didn't stop them from hosting an event in LA its showroom on the evening before the show officially kicks off in Anaheim. And it dropped real-life confirmation of what's going one of the most requested Epiphone models ever and sure to be one of the very biggest electric guitar releases of 2024.

The Dave Grohl DG-335 exists and our man Simon Arblaster was there to see and play it in person. So let's crack on and check out all the specs.

(Image credit: Future)

As you'll see, it's a stunning Pelham Blue finish, something an earlier sighting of the man himself couldn't confirm. Like his limited USA-made runs, the model is a combination of Gibson ES-335 and Trini Lopez models – with the diamond-shaped soundholes and Firebird-style headstock of the latter.

The pickups are USA Burstbucker 2 in the neck and Burstbucker 3 in the bridge – so just like the last Gibson versions from 2014 that now fetch silly money online. So we can already sense this is going to be towards the higher end of the import Epiphone price range. CTS pots, Mallory capacitors with Switchcraft three-way toggle switch cover the bases of quality electronics.

(Image credit: Future)

The body and top are layered maple, one-piece mahogany neck profile is 'Elliptical' C and fingerboard is Indian laurel with mother-of-pearl Split Diamond inlays to complement the soundholes.

The nut is Graph Tech with a width of 43mm, tuners are high quality Grover Mini Rotomatics (like the Gibson one) and bridge / tailpiece are LockTone.

It comes with an Epiphone Dave Grohl hardshell case and his signature on the back of the headstock too, but right now what we don't yet have are a price and release date.

Going for gold? The original reveal of the Epiphone model (Image credit: NME / Instagram / Danny Clinch)

It's not gold, we now know that… a theory by YouTuber Andy Ferris, based on a B&W photo of Grohl with a prototype of the Epiphone model back in the Summer of last year had suggested when colourised it looked gold. But perhaps it was and could come later…

In the meantime, we'll let you know as soon as we know when this is landing, and how much of a dent it's going to make in your credit cards!