Gibson announce new Dave Grohl signature model

In recognition of the Gibson-loving Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters' continuing massiveness with latest album / TV series Sonic Highways, Gibson has announced its revisiting the discontinued ES-335 signature with a long overdue update.
The original Grohl 335 was a limited Custom Shop run and prohibitively expensive. You'll still need to free up some loose change (OK, a lot of loose change as it's $3,699, and in the UK we've seen a street price on preorders for around £2,200).
Again, it's a hybrid of sorts. The Gibson Dave Grohl ES-335 reflects the guitarist's love of Gibson's Trini Lopez model from the sixties with its Firebird-style six-a-side headstock ( with mini Grover tuners) and diamond f-holes and inlays.
Like Grohl's beloved Trini, used on many a Foo's recording, this model is available in Pelham Blue Metallic, and also a rather attractive Gold Metallic finish.
Pickups are a classic pairing of Burstbucker 2 and 3. The semi-acoustic guitar has laminated maple top and back (body is 3 ply maple/poplar/maple) with solid maple centre block.
There's a sublte Grohl signature on the back of the headstock too. So, will an Epiphone model follow this? We might be waiting an (Ever)long time for it.