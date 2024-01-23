NAMM 2024: Roland’s Bridge Cast X adds video support to the dual-bus USB-C gaming/streaming mixer

NAMM 2024: Roland clearly thinks that it’s on to something with its Bridge Cast mixer concept, because it’s just launched a new model in the shape of the Bridge Cast X.

Launched just over a year ago, the original Bridge Cast is a dual-bus USB-C audio streaming interface and mixer that’s suitable for online gamers. It enables you to create two mixes - one for you and another for your online audience - and contains vocal transformer effects derived from Roland’s VT series. There’s also an aux input for music playback, sound effects and an XLR input for high-quality mics.

Bridge Cast X offers all of this but adds video into the mix as well. There are two HDMI inputs, plus an HDMI Thru connector to feed an external gaming monitor. So, you can combine computers, consoles and cameras in a way that suits your workflow.

This new model also sports six assignable control pads that can be used to trigger sound effects, background music, OBS commands and more.

Speaking of which, you can find plenty of music and sound effects on Roland’s BGM Cast platform. Anyone with a Roland Account can access 36 background music tracks and 16 sound effects, and signing up to at least a Roland Cloud Core membership ($3 a month) unlocks an ever-growing library of content.

There’s also the Bridge Cast app, where you can tweak the audio processing and voice transformer settings, select game EQ presets, re-assign the hardware controls and save/recall different setups for specific games and audiences.

Bridge Cast X will be available in February priced at $500. Find out more on the Roland website.