NAMM 2024: Roland’s Bridge Cast X adds video support to the dual-bus USB-C gaming/streaming mixer

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

Enhanced version trumps the original Bridge Cast by featuring HDMI ports and assignable control pads

Roland Bridge Cast X
(Image credit: Roland)

NAMM 2024: Roland clearly thinks that it’s on to something with its Bridge Cast mixer concept, because it’s just launched a new model in the shape of the Bridge Cast X.

Launched just over a year ago, the original Bridge Cast is a dual-bus USB-C audio streaming interface and mixer that’s suitable for online gamers. It enables you to create two mixes - one for you and another for your online audience - and contains vocal transformer effects derived from Roland’s VT series. There’s also an aux input for music playback, sound effects and an XLR input for high-quality mics

Bridge Cast X offers all of this but adds video into the mix as well. There are two HDMI inputs, plus an HDMI Thru connector to feed an external gaming monitor. So, you can combine computers, consoles and cameras in a way that suits your workflow.

This new model also sports six assignable control pads that can be used to trigger sound effects, background music, OBS commands and more.

Speaking of which, you can find plenty of music and sound effects on Roland’s BGM Cast platform. Anyone with a Roland Account can access 36 background music tracks and 16 sound effects, and signing up to at least a Roland Cloud Core membership ($3 a month) unlocks an ever-growing library of content.

There’s also the Bridge Cast app, where you can tweak the audio processing and voice transformer settings, select game EQ presets, re-assign the hardware controls and save/recall different setups for specific games and audiences.

Bridge Cast X will be available in February priced at $500. Find out more on the Roland website.

Image 1 of 3
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

