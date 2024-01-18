NAMM 2024: "Practice anytime and anywhere" with Vox's amPlug 3 range of 7 classic bass and guitar amp-cloning headphone amps

NAMM 2024: Vox's dinky amPlug range has been coming to the aid of bedroom guitarists (and their cohabitees) since 2007, and ahead of NAMM 2024, the firm has launched a third iteration of its successful guitar headphone amp range.

Vox claims that amPlug 3 constitutes "not just an upgrade but a complete reinvention”, and while we'll be the judge of that - keep your eyes peeled for a MusicRadar review - they do look as alluringly tempting, collectible even, as ever.

The battery-powered mini-amps, measuring just 86 x 31 x 80 mm, and sitting directly on a 3/4" jack, each have two channels and feature up to four effects including tremolo, chorus, reverb and delay, depending on the model (see below).

(Image credit: Vox/Korg)

Every one of the range, which comprises 5 guitar and 2 bass amps, has in-built rhythm patterns including Rock, Blues, Pop, Funk, Metal, Jazz, and a straight-up Metronome for solo practices, along with (obviously) tempo controls, and smartphone connectivity - as long as you have an AUX on your phone - for play-along fun.

The full Vox amPlug 3 range

The amps on offer are...

AC30

Probably the one we're keenest to try out, this emulates Vox's classic AC30 sound. Channel 1 offers the signature tone, while channel 2 adds a splodge of '60s flavoured top boost.

(Image credit: Vox/Korg)

UK DRIVE

Offering the "raw power of a 100W UK stack", channel 1 is a vintage tone, while channel 2 layers on distortion.

US SILVER

Heading back over the pond, US Silver offers warm, pristine clean tones for "soulful strumming" on 1, and a sprinkle of grit on channel 2.

BOUTIQUE

Channel 1 is "silky, clean" here, and there's bright overdrive waiting on switch 2.

HIGH GAIN

The most obviously aggressive of the range High Gain should do what it says, with "sharp, aggressive, and powerful sounds".

(Image credit: Vox/Korg)

BASS

Time for some low-end. Bass amPlug 3 is a no-nonsense affair, with an uncomplicated classic bass tone, for maximum versatility, plus some overdrive on channel 2.

MODERN BASS

Last up, Modern Bass aims for an edgier, more contemporary experience. Crisp on channel 1, with high-gain distortion on 2.

(Image credit: Vox/Korg)

We don't have a confirmed street date or price for amPlug 3 yet, but we expect it to land this spring, and we'd be surprised if it goes far north of amPlug 2's £40/$49.

For more info stay tuned to MusicRadar or hit voxamps.com.