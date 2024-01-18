NAMM 2024: Fender is going to town for the Strat's 70th birthday with new models available now

By Rob Laing
published

Four models at different price points

Fender 70th Anniversary Strats
(Image credit: Fender)

NAMM 2024: After the big statements of the Tone Master Pro and Highway Series, Fender is now in celebratory mood with an old friend. The Strat is turning 70, and rather than a last-minute bunch of flower from the gas station, Fender has clearly been planning something much bigger for the icon. 

There will be two 70th Anniversary models: a Mexican-made Player model in stunning Nebula Noir and a USA-made American Profession II with striking Flame Maple top. In addition there are standard spec Player and Pro II models with an Anniversay Two-Colour Sunburst. All models are only available in 2024.  

70th Anniversary Player Stratocaster

Fender Strat

(Image credit: Fender)

$999.99 / £959 / €1,099 / $1299 AUD / ¥165,000

This is the one we're most excited about; it looks like a statement for today about the Strats timeless quality, and the price/spec ration here is a pretty good balance for a special edition.

Image 1 of 2
Fender 70th Anniversary Stratocaster in Nebula Noir
Fender 70th Anniversary Stratocaster in Nebula Noir(Image credit: Fender)

The Nebula Noir finish is something we're lookjing forward to seeing dazzle up close, but the specs are just as alluring; a modern “C”-profile maple neck and 9.5” radius rosewood fingerboard, Pure Vintage ‘59 Single-Coil Strat pickups, 2-point tremolo and Classic Gear tuners could be an interesting mix of contemporary and vintage. 

70th Anniversary American Professional II Stratocaster

$1,999.99 / £2,169 / €2,499 / $3,699 AUD / ¥330,000

Fender Strat

(Image credit: Fender)

Further up the price and spec scale is this stunner with a Comet Burst and flame maple top. Pickups are 70th Anniversary V-Mod II single-coils, neck is a deep C-shape with rolled fingerboard edges and what Fender calls its 'Super-Natural' satin finish. 

Image 1 of 2
Fender 70th Anniversary Stratocaster in Comet Burst
Fender 70th Anniversary Stratocaster in Comet Burst(Image credit: Fender)

A sculpted neck heel improves upper fret access and the model also features Deluxe locking tuners and an upgraded 2-point tremolo with a cold-rolled steel block to aid 'sustain, clarity and high-end sparkle'. 

The 70th Anniversary Strats are available now. Check out the new models at Fender.com

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar in the UK. When I'm not rejigging pedalboards I'm usually thinking about rejigging pedalboards.   