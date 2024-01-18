NAMM 2024: Fender is going to town for the Strat's 70th birthday with new models available now

NAMM 2024: After the big statements of the Tone Master Pro and Highway Series, Fender is now in celebratory mood with an old friend. The Strat is turning 70, and rather than a last-minute bunch of flower from the gas station, Fender has clearly been planning something much bigger for the icon.

There will be two 70th Anniversary models: a Mexican-made Player model in stunning Nebula Noir and a USA-made American Profession II with striking Flame Maple top. In addition there are standard spec Player and Pro II models with an Anniversay Two-Colour Sunburst. All models are only available in 2024.

70th Anniversary Player Stratocaster

$999.99 / £959 / €1,099 / $1299 AUD / ¥165,000

This is the one we're most excited about; it looks like a statement for today about the Strats timeless quality, and the price/spec ration here is a pretty good balance for a special edition.

The Nebula Noir finish is something we're lookjing forward to seeing dazzle up close, but the specs are just as alluring; a modern “C”-profile maple neck and 9.5” radius rosewood fingerboard, Pure Vintage ‘59 Single-Coil Strat pickups, 2-point tremolo and Classic Gear tuners could be an interesting mix of contemporary and vintage.

70th Anniversary American Professional II Stratocaster

$1,999.99 / £2,169 / €2,499 / $3,699 AUD / ¥330,000

Further up the price and spec scale is this stunner with a Comet Burst and flame maple top. Pickups are 70th Anniversary V-Mod II single-coils, neck is a deep C-shape with rolled fingerboard edges and what Fender calls its 'Super-Natural' satin finish.

A sculpted neck heel improves upper fret access and the model also features Deluxe locking tuners and an upgraded 2-point tremolo with a cold-rolled steel block to aid 'sustain, clarity and high-end sparkle'.

The 70th Anniversary Strats are available now. Check out the new models at Fender.com