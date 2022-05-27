NAMM 2022: Vox unveils Custom Series AC10 and AC15 tube combos in a very smart Rich Blue Vinyl finish

Vox has launched a limited edition refresh of to of the most-popular tube amps in tis Custom Series, outfitting the AC10 and AC15 in Rich Blue Vinyl.

The AC10C1 and AC15C1 combos offer 10 and 15-watt platforms respectively, with the new-look complementing the diamond grille cloth nicely. Vox has refreshed the colour palette for the controls, vents and corner protectors, too, opting for a deep shade of cream.

The AC10C1 has a single 10” speaker and positions itself as an affordable valve amp for the home, studio and small gigs if pushed.

Its voicing is classic Vox, chime, sparkle, musical drive with rich mids. The control panel has chickenhead dials for Gain, Bass, Treble, Reverb and Volume, and an on/off toggle switch.

Image 1 of 4 Vox Custom Series AC15 Rich Blue Vinyl (Image credit: Vox ) Image 1 of 4 Vox Custom Series AC15 Rich Blue Vinyl (Image credit: Vox ) Image 1 of 4 Vox Custom Series AC15 Rich Blue Vinyl (Image credit: Vox ) Image 1 of 4 Vox Custom Series AC15 Rich Blue Vinyl (Image credit: Vox ) Image 1 of 4

Under the hood there are a pair of 12AX7 valves in the preamp, two EL84s in the power amp. And those 10-watts are driving a single 10” Celestion VX10. There is also a speaker output for connecting to a second cab.

Its larger sibling will certainly have enough juice to handle small gigs, with the AC15C1 offering Normal and Top Boost channels.

Like the AC10C1, the control panel here has a familiar look, with has on/off and standby toggle switches, a master section with Volume and Tone Cut controls, Depth and Speed controls for the onboard tremolo, Level for controlling reverb, with Bass, Treble and Volume dials for the Top Boost channel, and a single Volume dial for the Normal channel.

Image 1 of 4 Vox Custom Series AC10 Rich Blue Vinyl (Image credit: Vox ) Image 1 of 4 Vox Custom Series AC10 Rich Blue Vinyl (Image credit: Vox ) Image 1 of 4 Vox Custom Series AC10 Rich Blue Vinyl (Image credit: Vox ) Image 1 of 4 Vox Custom Series AC10 Rich Blue Vinyl (Image credit: Vox ) Image 1 of 4

The Normal channel is minimalistic but in this day and age it makes an excellent pedalboard platform – as indeed do both of these guitar amps. Channels are selected by simply plugging into the channel you want. Old-school. Round the back however there is an input for a VFS2 footswitch (sold separately).

The AC15C1 is outfitted with a 12” Celestion G12M Greenback speaker, and has a trio of 12AX7s in the preamp, EL84s in the poweramp.

The Rich Blue Vinyl editions of the AC10C1 and AC15C1 Customs will be available from June, priced £499 and £629 respectively. See Vox Amps for more details.