Superbooth 2022: Eventide’s Misha instrument and sequencer promises “a new way to make music”

This interval-based Eurorack module has got us intrigued

SUPERBOOTH 2022: We’re used to seeing Eventide announcing plugins and guitar pedals, but Misha is something else.

Set for release in the summer, what we have here is a Eurorack-compatible interval-based instrument and sequencer that promises nothing less than “a new way to make music”.

Misha is designed to be played like a keyboard instrument, but the ‘interval’ angle and demo video above indicate that there’s something else going on, too. You can make sound via MIDI, control voltage or outputting waveforms with the audio jack, and there are external control templates for MIDI and QWERTY keyboards.

100 scales are supplied as standard, and there are slots for up to 100 user/custom scales. Scala support is here, too.

The tone row-based sequencer, meanwhile, is inspired by the compositional technique used in serial music, and you can control sequence playback in a variety of ways.

We’re looking forward to finding out more about this one; it’ll cost $599. You can sign up for notifications on Misha’s progress via the Eventide website.

