NAMM 2024: "We assure you that this beauty will come to fruition": Behringer announces an update to its most hotly-awaited clone of the Roland Jupiter-8

NAMM 2024: Behringer might not be at the NAMM show in full force, but the company has chosen the opening day of the gear-fest to announce an update to its JT-16, a synth that looks like being a a 16-voice analogue machine not a million miles away from a Roland Jupiter-8 in concept. It is, then, going to be the most hotly-anticipated synth that Behringer has on its very large drawing board.

We gave as many updates as we could on just about every other synth on that drawing board in this rather fullsome Behringer gear update feature, but JT-16 hasn't been mentioned for a long time, not since initial mutterings in 2021 of a Jupiter-8 clone being in the Behringer masterplan.

The company's latest update confirms that the synth will be a 16-voice version of the analogue synth – which is good news – and that it will be called JT-16.

There's little else been added info wise, aside from the company's commitment to actually make the synth, as it confirms, "we kindly ask for your patience, but we assure you that this beauty will come to fruition."

The rest of the Facebook post states that the synth is being tested and that someone called Gilles can't keep his hands off it because it's that good.

While a prototype synth is an exciting piece of news, we've learned not to get too carried away with such stories here simply because there could be such a long time betwixt prototype and full release – anything between one and six years in some Behringer instances. Chip shortages aren't helping, but nor is Behringer's hugely ambitious plan to reengineer pretty much every synth ever made – quite a big ask in anyone's book.

Still, this is certainly one Behringer synth to look out for, as is the company's Eurorack version of the Jupiter-8, which it last updated us on a year ago.

(Image credit: Behringer)

The JT-2 is a more affordable version of the full-sized Jupe clone and is expected to sell for just $99, but could – given its name – have only two voices of polyphony. Or indeed one. Behringer said last February…

"While we’re currently working on a full key version of the Jupiter, here is a new prototype in a smaller and more affordable Eurorack package. It features an authentic Jupiter voice based on the same VCOs and VCFs, plus an autotune and arpeggiator function."

There's no price information on the full-sized JT-16, but we'd expect it to be in the same ball-park as that of new Behringer UBX-A which is around £1200/$1400. And while that is pricey for a Behringer synth, a secondhand Jupiter-8 can cost anything up to £$20000 – so we'll take 15.

More – actually no there isn't – from Behringer's website.

Get more amazing NAMM 2024 news at our special NAMM 2024 hub page.