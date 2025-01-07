"We’re here to break the barriers and put powerful instruments into the hands of real musicians, not collectors": Here's the 2025 update on all the synths and drum machines that Behringer has announced that aren't in the shops yet

Love it or hate it, Behringer has been announcing a vast number of recreations of famous and not-so-famous synths and drum machines over the last few years. We published our first (huge) list last year which, frankly, nearly killed us with its girth.

Here's our even bigger 2025 'coming soon' update of what's been announced by Behringer, and where each product is in its production cycle. Contributions to our sanity fund will be warmly received…

Announcements don't always mean actual products, so here we sort the hardware from the vapourware

Little did we know that back in 2016, with the release of its Deepmind 6/12, Behringer was starting a many-years-long mission to recreate/reimagine/repackage every classic (and not so classic) synth and drum machine ever created into a lower cost hardware alternative.

The last eight years or so has seen probably hundreds of announcements of low-cost (mostly) synths and drum machines, many (but not all, it has to be said) based on vintage models costing many times more on the secondhand market.

Uli Behringer and his team have divided opinion with these releases, and made as many headlines, controversial statements and claims as they have actual products, but we're not here to argue the law or ethics – we're simply here to list what is actually available and what is not. Announcements don't always mean actual products, so it''s time to sort the hardware from the vapourware

The good news is that when Behringer does finally get its products onto your local dealer's shelves - and we're talking gear like the Monopoly ,TD- 3 and 2600 synths and RD8 and RD9 drum machines - they actually represent very decent bang for buck.

One thing that has plagued Behringer, as it has other synth and gear companies, has been the rising cost in and lack of components, but many of those issues appear to have been ironed out so that new products are more frequently starting to appear in the stores.

As ever, this is a fluid feature, so expect additions and omissions as we are frequently updated by the big 'B' via its Facebook page, and do feel free to update us on anything we have missed. We're focusing on all things synth – not Eurorack – and drum machine. We're aware of the outboard gear that Behringer is announcing and will run a separate feature for this soon.

So, without further ado, here's our 2025 update (so far). We're off to sunnier climes for a well deserved break. Dive in and we'll see you in a few weeks.

Currently available products

These are the Behringer synths and drum machines currently available to buy, along with a rough guide to their respective street prices.



Products planned or announced

These are the products that Behringer has announced or has asked for feedback on – as to whether we think the company should produce them – plus all the latest updates alongside each one. Or not…

2-XM

What is it? Eurorack-compatible version of an Oberheim 2-voice

Expected price: $299

Announced: March 2022

Latest news (20/7/23): We're assuming it's in prototype form thanks to the cryptic message: "Everyone has left and I’m still here as the guys have locked the office. So I walked over to the testing center and found this beauty on a desk with a note “ready for p”. Does anyone have a clue what that means?"

AKS Mini

What is it? Mini version of a VCS3

Expected price: $99

Announced: May 2022

Latest news (January 2023): The 'final' version was shown over a year ago but has still yet to materialise in a form which we can buy.

ARP Quadra replica

What is it? Clue is in the name

Expected price: $TBA

First mentioned: March 2023

Latest news (16/3/23): This is not actually a work in progress… yet. The company is just putting the feelers out, saying: "Isn’t this one of the most beautiful synths ever designed? The iconic ARP Quadra. What do you think? Disclaimer. We’re not promising to build one." And no promises since this quote either.

BCR32 sequencer

What is it? Hardware sequencer

Expected price: $TBA

First mentioned: Jan 2021

Latest news (2/7/24): "We have just completed the firmware for the highly anticipated BCR32. The next and final step is to involve our external beta testers for final approval before moving to mass production. We apologize for the delay, as the firmware was quite complex, especially with the inclusion of the Zaquencer firmware. Thank you for your patience."

Behremin

What is it? Behringer's take on the iconic Theremin

Expected price: $99

First mentioned: November 2020

Latest news (26/4/23): It's in prototype as Behringer says: "Some of you asked about our Behremin, our interpretation of the Theremin synthesizer. Here is the first prototype and we’re very excited to start the software development. Please let us know what features you’d like to see."

BMX

What is it? Oberheim DMX clone

Expected price: $TBA

First mentioned: March 2023

News (26/4/23): Prototype! Behringer said: "Friday fun. Our engineers love when they get a new prototype on their desk. Today, we fired up the first version of our BMX prototype, an homage to the legendary Oberheim DMX. Aside from the original sound samples, the BMX has also a built-in sampler, analog filters and much more. This is one cool sampling drum machine."

Update 16/8/24: Prototype shown apparently working. "This was an amazing week as we achieved another major engineering milestone. We’re getting closer:-)."

BoogerFoogers

What is it? MoogerFooger clones

Expected price: $TBA

First mentioned: March 2023

Latest news (22/3/23): Possible prototype. Behringer has not said much about these other than: "Please welcome our new family members" and showing photos of several models in the Moog-inspired range, so they might or might not be prototypes.

BX700

What is it? A DX7 groovebox with a Yamaha CS80 filter. Yes, really.

Expected price: $TBA

First mentioned: July 2023

Latest news (4/10/23): Possible prototype. Behringer says, "It’s alive!!! We’re getting close to finishing our BX700, a really cool Groove Box. It’s a DX7 on steroids as it has an authentic CS-80 analog filter, a built-in drum machine, a B-Ray and many other cool features."

CS Mini

What is it? A tiny CS-80.

Expected price: $99

First mentioned: March 2022

Latest news (28/9/23): This does indeed look pretty cool, like a Korg Volca but with Yamaha CS-80-style innards, and it looks like it might be at prototype stage. Behringer says: "Very exciting. We’re about to fire up the first CS MINI synth prototype. It’s modelled after the famous CS80 and carries the exact same analog voice. It includes polyphony, patch memory and much more."

CZ-1 Mini

What is it? Casio CZ-1 clone (or mini version)

Expected price: $99

First mentioned: May 2023

Latest news (30/1/24): "The momentum keeps building as we introduce CZ1 Mini," Behringer said in January 2024. "It's an extraordinary reproduction of Casio's CZ synthesizer engine, combined with an analogue filter. With its exceptional phase distortion synthesis, the sound the CZ1 Mini produces is unparalleled."

DS-80

What is it? Yamaha CS-80 clone

Expected price: $99

First mentioned: July 2020

Latest news (28/4/22): One of the most anticipated Behringer products because it is a CS-80 clone. This is what the company said on Instagram in April 2022: "We have some exciting update on the DS-80 development. Our lead engineer John Price spent nearly two years recreating the magical CS-80 voice board and transforming it into a modern design, while retaining the authentic behaviour or the original circuitry. This board is now ready to be tested. We have completed the voice “bread board”, which is the final step before moving to the actual design of the synthesizer. This board serves as test and evaluation platform to compare its performance with the original voice board.

"As you can see, the board contains two voices, and also the digital control section, plus VR’s that represent the temporary front panel controls. Because this is one of the most complex synthesizers ever designed, we’re still a long way from delivering a final product, but we hope you’ll find this interesting. Wish us luck with this challenging project:-)"

Sadly no update since this one that we can find.

Enigma

What is it? Buchla Easel 208 clone

Expected price: $399

First mentioned: April 2022

News (20/7/23): Prototype ready but still a way off. Behringer says, "We're excited to share with you the progress of the Enigma. We have now completed the assembly of our prototype and will start troubleshooting the unit while developing the software. We're still a long way from shipping the unit, but we simply want to share our joy with this iconic synth."

Update 31/5/24: "We're excited to share our latest Enigma prototype as we get closer to the final product. It's a very complex design, particularly with the addition of total patch memory. We hope you enjoy the vibrant colors!"

Grind

What is it? "The next instrument in Behringer's Producer series of compact semi-modular desktop synths; joining the Crave, Edge and Spice. Grind's hybrid architecture pairs a comprehensive selection of digital oscillators with a 24dB analogue ladder filter. Among the 24 oscillator types we have virtual analogue, wavetable, additive, waveshaping, Karplus-Strong and FM synthesis, along with Yamaha DX7 and Roland TR-303 emulations."

Expected price: $199

Latest news (2/10/24): "This new hybrid synth is a jack of all trades and you’re going to be the master of all of them! The Behringer GRIND is an amazing sound powerhouse that can do anything from percussion, searing lead tones, thunderous bass lines, drones and dreamy soundscapes. List Price: $199 (in stock and immediately shipping from our factory)"

Dealers reporting May - July 2025 landing dates.

Groove Keys

What is it? Original groove keyboard

Expected price: $TBA

First mentioned: December 2022

Latest news (19/12/22): Not much beyond the initial announcement of: "The ultimate Groove Machine. We’re super excited to have completed the first working prototype called Groove Keys. The casing is still 3D printed but all functions are already working. Groove Keys comes with very cool features such as:

- 4-Channel Sequencer

- Dedicated Drum Sequencer

- Internal Polyphonic Sound Engines

- Tons of I/Os and CVs

"We don’t have a delivery date or price yet, but as always it’ll be very affordable. While we’re still waiting for chips, our many engineering teams are working on close to 100 exciting products to come."

Hirotribe

What is it? Analogue Groovebox

Expected price: $TBA

First mentioned: March 2022

Latest news (4/3/22): Not much beyond the original Facebook post which was: "In 2019, Hiroaki Nishijima, the legendary synthesizer engineer, who designed the famous Korg MS-20, joined us in our mission to create amazing synthesizers everyone can afford. Hiroaki is watching this space, so please send him some love:-)

Listen to Hiroaki himself:

"The 'Hirotribe' is one of the analog synthesizers I always wanted to achieve. 'Hiro' of 'Hirotribe' was taken from my first name ‘Hiroaki'. I designed and developed the 'Korg Monotribe', but I really wanted to make an evolved version of it. Fortunately, Uli Behringer kindly agreed to my proposal."

JT-16

What is it? 16-voice Jupiter-8 clone

Expected price: $TBA

First mentioned: March 2021

Latest news (25/1/24): A new update tells us this Jupiter-8 clone is actually going to be a 16-voice version. The Facebook post says…

"After many years, we have finally created the first prototype of our upcoming JT-16, a 16-voice polyphonic synth. Our product engineer, Gilles, who is also a synth enthusiast, couldn't stop playing with it, but we managed to pry it away from him for a moment to capture it on camera. Sorry Gilles:-) Currently, the synth is in its very early stages, and we are now focusing on debugging and implementing the necessary software. We kindly ask for your patience, but we assure you that this beauty will come to fruition."

Sadly no update to report.

JT-2

What is it? Eurorack Roland Jupiter-8 emulation

Expected price: $99

First mentioned: Feb 2023

Latest news (21/2/23): Nothing added to the tease from a year ago when Behringer said: "While we’re currently working on a full key version of the Jupiter, here is a new prototype in a smaller and more affordable Eurorack package. It features an authentic Jupiter voice based on the same VCOs and VCFs, plus an autotune and arpeggiator function."

No update to report.

LmDrum

What is it? LinnDrum clone

Expected price: £369/$399

First mentioned: July 19

News (22/9/23): One of Behringer's longest running projects, this drum machine was apparently ready to go (finally) in May 22 when Behringer said, "our final prototype is ready for testing." However the most recent update last July just adds: "We’re getting there:-)".

Update 18/12/24: "Today, we’re proud to showcase the packaging of our new LM DRUM. This amazing drum machine features an authentic 8/12-bit sampling sound engine that captures the essence of over a hundred legendary '80s drums including LM1*, LM2*, LM9000* and more. You can even record and store your own samples using the integrated line input. List Price: $399 (in stock and immediately shipping from our factory)"

Dealers showing availability any time from February 2025 onwards.

Memory

What is it? Moog Memory Moog clone

Expected price: $TBA

First mentioned: Oct 23

Latest news (7/10/23): Another 'might do' product after Behringer reached out to gauge a response in October: "Over the years, many of you asked us to remake the highly sought after Memory Moog. However, rather than replicating an outdated user interface, we’d like to ask you what improvements you like to see? Just to be clear, we’re not promising to make this synth, but since one of our synth engineering teams is finishing up a product, there is an opportunity to select the next project."

Model D Soul

What is it? Moog Minimoog, but smaller

Expected price: $99

First mentioned: March 22

Latest news (6/3/22): Not much beyond the initial Facebook post of: "The Model D Soul synthesizer is based on the authentic MiniMoog circuitry. Now you can enjoy the famous sound, but in a portable and affordable package. The Model D Soul is fully completed and ready for production. Once we’ll receive the chips, this synth will be on the way to you."

Mutronics Mutator filter

What is it? What is it? Mutronics Mutator filter clone

Expected price: $TBA

First mentioned: June 24

Latest news (18/6/24): "The Mutator is a legendary analog filter and envelope follower that gained prominence in the '90s, known for its unique ability to transform sounds in creative and dynamic ways. It’s been a favorite tool for many musicians and producers, offering rich, warm analog filtering with the ability to create complex modulations and effects. We’re now finalizing our exciting Mutator product and are collaborating closely with the original designer to ensure its authenticity and quality."

Neptune-80

What is it? Roland Juno 6/60 clone

Expected price: $TBA

First mentioned: March 23

Latest news (10/3/23): A lot of excitement about this one, but not a lot of news beyond the initial announcement, although for that there was a 'fully-working' prototype. "So, for years you guys have been urging us to build one of the most sought after synth. We managed to resist for a long time, but we finally gave in;-)

"Here is the fully working prototype of our Neptune-80, an 8-voice polyphonic synth with original analog matrix, BBD chorus and modern user interface such as LCD Display, USB/Midi etc. We modelled it after the best sounding 6/60 version and we absolutely love the sound. Our product engineer Ben (a synth fanatic himself) couldn’t stop playing the Neptune, but we luckily managed to pull it out of his hands and get it in front of our camera. Sorry Ben:-)."

Phara-O-Mini

What is it? A Korg Volca Keys clone?

Expected price: $99

First mentioned: April 21

Latest news (23/12/24): "Embrace the power of the PHARA-O MINI's all-powerful trinity of VCOs, each offering saw or square waveforms to shape your sound. Unleash the multi-mode ring modulator on square waves for metallic sound effects that will transport you to a new golden age of sonic creativity. List Price: $99 (in stock and immediately shipping from our factory)"

Dealers estimate July 2025 release date.

PolyEight

What is it? A Korg PolySix plus 2

Expected price: $TBA

First mentioned: April 21

Latest news (7/4/23): Another exciting announcement, but getting on for a year for an update. The last one said: "And the PolyEight is getting ready. This is one beautiful sounding synth."

PolyOSC

What is it? OSCar synth clone

Expected price: $TBA

First mentioned: August 24

Latest news (7/8/24): "Once upon a time, the OSCar synthesizer was born—a groundbreaking instrument crafted by the Oxford Synthesiser Company between 1983 and 1985. Ahead of its time in many ways, the OSCar was one of the few mono-synths of its era to feature MIDI, making it a sought-after tool for musicians. With only around 2,000 units produced, it became a cult classic known for its distinctive sound and innovative design.

Fast forward to today, and we’ve taken inspiration from this iconic synth to develop the POLYOsc prototype. This modern version builds on the legacy of the OSCar, incorporating many additional features while staying true to the original’s spirit. However, whether the POLYOsc will move from prototype to production is still undecided.

That’s where you come in. We’re looking to the community for feedback to help us determine if the POLYOsc should become a reality. Your thoughts and input are essential in guiding this decision, and we invite you to share your opinions with us. Let’s continue the OSCar’s legacy together."

PolySource

What is it? Moog Source clone

Expected price: $400

First mentioned: July 23

Latest news (7/4/23): Quite a recent announcement so as you'd expect, not a lot to add to the initial buzz but Behringer has added, "PolySource Update. Thanks for all the valuable feedback. We have taken many of your suggestions to heart and like to present our new iteration."



Polivoks

What is it? Polivoks clone

Expected price: $TBA

First mentioned: July 21

Latest news (25/8/23): The synth is in prototype stage. Behringer said in August 2023: "Two years ago Vladimir Kuzmin and Behringer entered into a collaboration to develop a new Polivoks synthesizer. Here is the latest prototype, which is now undergoing thorough testing and hopefully the approval of Vladimir."



Pro-16

What is it? Souped up Prophet-5 (from five to 16 voices)

Expected price: $TBA

First mentioned: March 20

Update (25/9/24): "Exciting news! Our PRO-16 synthesizer is currently in beta testing, and we’re working on creating presets that bring this incredible synth to life. With 16 analog voices and a polyphonic aftertouch keyboard, the PRO-16 not only captures the iconic sound of the original Prophet 5 but also introduces a host of new features and sound capabilities. The polyphonic aftertouch keyboard adds an unmatched level of expressiveness to your playing, making this synth a true powerhouse. Stay tuned for more updates!"

QT32

What is it? MIDI controller

Expected price: $129

First mentioned: April 22

Latest news (26/4/23): We take a brief break from the synths and the drum machines for a bit of Behringer control: "We built a cool little Midi controller QT32 with 127 MIDI sounds and drum sets included as well as CV out. It’s still a prototype but we’ll build it if you’re interested."

RD-78

What is it? Behringer's take on the Roland CR-78 drum machine

Expected price: $TBA

First mentioned: June 20

Latest news (30/1/24): "We are in the last stages of pre-production and are working closely with our beta testers to ensure the unit sounds spot on. For those who love the technical details, we have incorporated the exact same circuitry into the design, including the original coils and LC filters. The team is filled with excitement about this legendary drum machine."

Saturn Soul

What is it? Single-voice Jupiter-8

Expected price: $99

First mentioned: Feb 22

Latest news (6/3/23): Another product with little news beyond the initial Facebook post: "Many of you shared with us how much you love the amazing sound of this magic synth. While we’re also working on a full size synthesizer, here is our affordable mini version with the authentic circuitry and sound, but accessible to everyone. The product development is completed and once we receive the necessary chips, we’ll ship this marvel."



STX

What is it? Elka Synthex clone

Expected price: $TBA

First mentioned: July 24

News (12/7/24): "Recreating the Magic of the Elka Synthex. We're working to revive the Elka Synthex with a dedicated team of top-notch R&D engineers in Italy, where the original was created. Using original DCO oscillators and advanced Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), we're able to replicate the original circuitry and signal paths, capturing the essence of its distinctive sound.

"Stay tuned as we work to bring the Elka Synthex back to life, celebrating its history and sound with the same passion and innovation that marked its original creation. This “labor of love” project will take lots of time, but it’ll be worth the wait as the Synthex is one of the most iconic synthesizers of all times."

UB-1 Spirit/Micro

What is it? Inspired by an Oberheim Matrix

Expected price: $49

First mentioned: March 22

News (2/3/22): Another product with little news beyond the initial Facebook post: "Introducing the UB-1, a Portable Analog Synthesizer with 2 Analog Oscillators, Classic VCF and Arpeggiator. Uli passionately believes in empowering everyone by providing access to great sounding musical instruments, especially for kids, so they can start a lifelong love affair with electronic music and sound synthesis. The UB-1 synthesizer is fully developed and once we receive the chips, we’ll be shipping this marvel your way. Don’t be fooled by the size - this is a monster synth in a small package."

Update (31/5/24): Now called the UB-1 Micro, but no news on availability.

UB-Xa Mini

What is it? Mini version of the Oberheim OB-Xa clone

Expected price: $99

First mentioned: January 2024

Latest news (28/1/24): "We now have a more affordable option, the UB-Xa Mini, available for only 99 USD for those who want the authentic sound of the OB-Xa. The synth is currently in beta testing and we are looking forward to shipping it soon."

Note: This could be the same as the UB-1 Micro mentioned by Behringer in May 2024: "Here is the little brother of the UB-Xa. Same iconic sound and with full MIDI. We’re targeting 49 USD. What do you think?"

VCS 3

What is it? VCS3 clone

Expected price: $TBA

First mentioned: June 2019

Latest news (18/10/23): Another one that's been long on the test bench, but it sounds like we're pretty close now… "We’re now shipping units to our beta testers for final testing and comparison with the original synthesizer. Once passed, we will start manufacturing."



Wave

What is it? PPG Wave clone

Expected price: $TBA

First mentioned: August 2020

Update (10/12/24): "Another legend of '80s music is here and it's sure to make its way into your collection. It’s time to ride the Behringer WAVE! Capable of classic 8 or 12-bit wavetable synthesis and layering of up to 8 different multi-timbral sounds. List Price: $599 (in stock and immediately shipping from our factory)"

Dealers suggesting a landing date of between March and July 2025.

